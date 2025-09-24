Do You Want A Dorm Tour? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I shared one bedroom with all three of my siblings. Within a small room with two bunk beds, there was no room for my own desk with trinkets or posters on the walls. Eventually, my dad built a room for me and my sister, which we split in half. Half was the most I have ever gotten, and it was mine. I didn’t know what it was like having your own room until my sophomore year of college, when I was fortunate enough to have that experience. But no matter the halves or fulls, and the progression of the style of my rooms throughout my college experience, my room has always been a bookmark of a chapter in the book that is my life.

My favorite part of my room will always be my desk, something I didn’t have when I was younger. I believe that it is a very personal space that can be the most vulnerable. It’s where I do my makeup in the morning and play Minecraft with my friends. I eat meals and craft gifts. I do all of these things on my bed as well, but what makes it so different is the way I decorate it.

The space above my desk is like a scrapbook page. I hang up pictures with friends and family, notes, cards, artwork, and gifts. Anything that has a personal connection to a memory is up there. Along with those things, I have my Sabrina Carpenter calendar. Seeing a calendar full of stuff can be overwhelming, and having those personal markers act as motivation to keep going. I can look up and feel blessed for everything.

My desk itself is full of small trinkets, which also come from memories, but it is much more beauty-oriented. I have small drawers and jewelry holders, which give dimension to the flat desk. I also have all of my perfumes displayed either in their cool boxes or pretty bottles.

My bed area has two levels: the upper and the lower. Below my bed is a mess! That’s where I hold two big suitcases, which act as drawers for clothes, along with my laundry basket. I think we all have skeletons in our closets, but mine just happen to be under my bed. The upper level is my bed itself. My bed represents how organized I like to keep my life. I don’t feel accomplished for the day unless I have made my bed. I have a lot of blankets and stuffed animals (which all have names), so it’s easy for things to be messy. The wall above my bed is less chaotic than my desk. It’s simply a few big posters. I believe my bed is somewhere to relax and no place for a scatterbrain. Looking at a simplistic wall allows me to wind down and not think about the million things I have to do the next day.

Finally, the last section of my room is my ‘fashion corner.’ In this corner lies my mirror. This is where I film all my TikToks. It’s spacious. At times, I can put a lot of pressure on myself to uphold a certain fashion standard. I think having those spaces allows me to not only experiment, but also to calm down when I’m overwhelmed with it.