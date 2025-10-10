Creating an Aesthetic Instagram Feed

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At a family function a few weeks ago, my boyfriend’s aunt came up to me and told me how impressed she was with the aesthetic and quality of my Instagram feed. I’ve never had a bigger head than I did at that moment. So let me share some of my tips and tricks.

It does help that I have a minor in Digital Media Art and have been into art since I was young, but I promise that with these tips, anyone can achieve a more aesthetic Instagram feed.

The Importance of Cover Photos

I feel very strongly about this point. A lot of the time, I see friends, acquaintances, and strangers post the same photos over and over again. This is totally fine, but it could be presented a little bit differently. Let me give you an example. I recently went to Florida with my best friend, and we had a lot of content. Three of my six posts had a cover photo of me, the other three posts had covers of scenic Florida (beach, St. Augustine, Fernandina Island, etc.) The photos of me were spaced between the scenic photos and sported different poses.

You can include the same three photos in each post, but it’s important to switch up that cover photo so your posts don’t look repetitive and similar. Personally, I think it helps break up your photos and add some variation to your feed.

If you are ever in need of diverse poses for your Instagram feed, look on Pinterest. I can tell you that most of my photo poses derive from Pinterest inspiration, and there’s no shame in that. As Pinterest is a great place to find outfits, hair, nail, and makeup inspo, it’s also an amazing place to seek creative and unique poses from creative and unique people.

Similar Editing

This is one of my favorite tricks for an aesthetic Instagram feed. Editing your photos with a similar set of edits or the same pre-made filters is a great way to make your photos cohesive and like they’re meant to be together. I have a friend from high school who only posts black and white photos on her VSCO, and it looks so chic and cohesive. You could also add grain and lower the brightness, choose a cooler tone and add vibrance, and many more combinations.

My secret elite editing combo is turning up the saturation and warmth slightly and always turning the brightness down a tad. I personally love the way this makes my photos look because I always get a little tanner, and it adds more color to my outfits and face. This editing style isn’t for everyone. Don’t be afraid to try new combinations and settings to find your perfect balance of edits for your photos.

The Small Details Count

When I was in middle school, back in 2017, it was popular to add everything about you in your Instagram bio. You would include who your friends were, what you did during your free time, and all your sports. Since then, there has been a shift to a minimalistic bio. Mine simply has where I’m from, where I go to school, and my name.

Along with a simplistic bio, I have three story highlight folders, all with aesthetically pleasing covers. I have my story highlight for when I studied abroad in Paris for four months, my photography/art highlight, and lastly, one titled “look @ again” for some of my favorite photos or moments I want people to see again. Making your highlight covers match the vibe of your feed might seem tedious, but it can make a huge difference.

I think it might be all in my head, but I feel like adding music to my posts makes it more enjoyable for the viewer. At least, I enjoy it. I meticulously pick the perfect song to match the vibe of my post, but also to make sure everyone knows I have impeccable music taste. In my eyes, this makes these snapshots of your life feel like a museum exhibit with a multitude of layers. It shows your audience a little slice of your life and who you are.

The small details in your posts and page matter.

Delete Those Photos!

To be so brutally honest, nothing makes me feel more artistically uncomfortable than when I’m looking at someone’s page and there are cute photos at the top, and then at the bottom of their page, I see photos of them and their friends in neon colored basketball shorts or scrunchies and holding Hydro Flasks. If you want to keep those nostalgic photos, that’s totally okay, but if you strive for an aesthetically pleasing feed, then those photos need to go. If you are truly emotionally attached to 2015-2019, then go ahead and archive those posts so you don’t lose them and can see if you prefer them on or off your feed.

At the end of the day, this is your Instagram. You get to choose what you post, how it looks, and who sees it. Some, like myself, see Instagram as a personal scrapbook or collection of their everyday life, while others just see it as a place to show off or connect with a community. However you choose to use Instagram, you can always make it more aesthetic, if that’s what your heart desires. But for goodness’ sake, please be mindful of your digital footprint.