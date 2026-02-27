Career Advice You Won’t Find in a College Classroom 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am an advocate for learning through experience. Students find the best experiences of learning in person, in a classroom. Hands-on activities, social events, homework, going to class, all play a role in what and how you learn. However, career-based information in a college setting could be cloudy due to the lack of actual one on one experience outside of the classroom to compare their insights to.



Career advice is usually single file and to the point for college students in a classroom setting. From my perspective as an education major, the best advice comes from outside the classroom in the real work force. Something I learned from a placement during my fieldwork back in freshman year that I will not ever forget is to carry yourself on the first day like a sponge; confident, put together, able to absorb, and vibrant. The way you act and react speaks volumes to outside sources. In a work environment especially during your first week, you should be able to speak to your new coworkers and learn from them, because if there’s anything a college classroom leaves out when training you for your career it’s that you aren’t done learning once you graduate.

Career advice that college classrooms tend to leave out is what you SHOULDN’T do once hired. Having confidence is important, yes, however if you are unable to actively participate and grow in the specific work you are doing then you might see a decrease in your happiness. I’ve noticed a trend in Gen Z and their attitude towards going to work; they’re bored after an hour. The trending TikTok’s showing girls going to their first cooperate job complaining about their lack of work to do after a few hours is what you want to avoid. In the free time you have during the first couple of weeks you start out, seek guidance, or learn new navigations wherever you are placed. Sitting around doing nothing or trying to seem busy so you don’t get reprimanded is not the way to go.

Since I am specifically going into Education, I take all the advice my professors give me very seriously since their past work experience is exactly what I’m going into. Most of my professors are currently in schools instructing students during the day. I don’t think you should ignore the advice you may be given in college, but some classes leave out or misinform students, which leads college graduates to feel unprepared walking into interviews or their first day of work. Last minute advice for morning-of the first day of work; eat a good breakfast, pack your favorite lunch, grab yourself a coffee, and wake up extra early. Jobs aren’t scary but being unprepared could feel overwhelming. Everyone is capable of creating a successful future full of work!