The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

Bows have been an essential and classic part of fashion for centuries, symbolizing everything from femininity and elegance to playful charm. But in today’s ever-evolving style landscape, where trends can come and go faster than you can say “hot girl summer,” are bows still in, or are they officially out?

Nostalgia of Bows

Bows have always had a nostalgic appeal, enchanting images of Audrey Hepburn’s chic hair ribbons and the classic girl-next-door vibe. Recently, the resurgence of retro styles—think cottagecore, croquette, and the y2K revival—has allowed bows to circle their way back into the spotlight. Whether it’s satin ribbons tied around a low ponytail or oversized bows on mini dresses, they align perfectly with the romantic, ultra-feminine aesthetic Gen Z and Millennials strive to perfect.

Take, for example, brands like Prada, which have embraced bows in their latest collections. During the 2024 Fashion week Prada’s models took to the runway with bows galore. These high-fashion interpretations prove that bows can still feel fresh and modern, especially when styled with bold silhouettes or edgy accessories.

Bow Overload

While bows can elevate an outfit, there’s a fine line between trendy and outdated. Overloading on bows or choosing overly fussy designs can make an outfit feel juvenile rather than tasteful. For example, large bows on both shoes and a dress can scream “costume party” instead of “fashion icon.” Even those sweaters that have bows attached every other inch all around almost remind me of an ugly Christmas sweater.

Some argue that bows have been overdone in the fast fashion world. Cheap iterations of accessories like scrunchies or belts can dilute their charm, making bows seem tacky when poorly executed. This oversaturation leaves you wondering if bows have lost their touch in a world that now craves minimalism and effortlessness.

How to Wear Bows in 2024

So, are bows in or out? The answer lies in how you wear them. Bows have evolved, and today’s style t’s all about how to balance their girlish charm with modern sophistication.

Hair bows are a go-to accessory, especially for college girls who want an easy way to elevate a casual look. Think sleek black ribbons tied around a low ponytail just like Blair Waldorf in an episode of Gossip Girl, or on the bottom or top of an updo. For a more relaxed vibe, I personally like to tie a bow around my half up-half down hairstyles, with a t-shirt and cardigan or a nice sweater.

Bows on clothing are trending, but subtly is your best friend. Opt for a blouse with a small bow at the neckline or a dress with bow details at the straps. Oversized bows can still work but should be the centerpiece of an otherwise simple outfit. Another way to incorporate.

Bows on shoes, bags, or jewelry are the perfect way to dip into the trend without committing fully. A pair of slingbacks or kitten heels with bow details can add a playful touch to your look for a night out or a networking event.

Stick to one bow per outfit. If you chose a bow in your hair, skip the bow purse or shoes. This keeps your look balanced rather than over-the-top. Too many bows can take away from the delicate touch they add to an outfit and turn too tacky way too fast.

Bows aren’t out—they’re just evolving. The days of frilly, overly girly bows dominating every element of an outfit are behind us, but bows have found a new life in modern, minimalist fashion. They remain a versatile accessory, especially for college girls looking to add a touch of personality and style to their wardrobe.

Whether you’re heading to class, grabbing coffee with friends, or attending a formal, bows can work if styled thoughtfully. Fashion is ultimately about self-expression, and bows are a playful nod to femininity and tradition. So, if you love bows, wear them unapologetically. Just remember: less is more, and balance is everything.

Bows are far from out. They’re evolving alongside us—charming, versatile, and ready to make a statement when styled with care. Fashion is what you make it, and bows will always be there to tie your look together ;)