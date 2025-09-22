Book Nook: Recommendations

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Reading is such a great extracurricular activity. Yes, extracurricular activity, because it’s fun! I have always been a total nerd for books. I was that kid in elementary school who looked forward to the summer reading assignment. Which is totally awkward to admit, but reading is such an escape, especially as a girl in her 20s navigating college life. I chose English as a minor when committing to Manhattan University because I really wanted to learn more about the world of literature. When pacing the shelves, trying to find a book that calls out to you, you are walking through endless topics and endless worlds to explore.

As we enter the autumn season, every girl understands the aesthetic of cosying up with a book, maybe listening to Taylor Swift or Phoebe Bridgers, and being nose deep in a new story. Some of my fall favorites include “Looking for Alaska,” “Twilight: New Moon,” and “Tuesdays With Morrie.” Each of these books has enticing plots, but each has a different vibe to it that plays into that autumn season mood. This selection includes themes of mystery, love, fantasy, culture, and so much more.

In “Looking for Alaska” by John Green, we go on a journey that explores feelings of uncertainty, romance, belonging, loss, and at the end, you are left feeling connected to the characters in the book. The plot surrounds a 16-year-old boy from Florida who is entering a new prep school in Alabama. There are times in the book where you want to scream and throw it out the window because of the choices he’s making, or not making, which only means the author did a good job on character development! This book is great for the fall because it takes place during a school year. There is also a dark undertone to the events that happen throughout the book.

In “Twilight: New Moon” by Stephanie Meyer, the beginning is set as the main character, Bella, is preparing for her 18th birthday. We then see Bella navigate through life without her soulmate and create a new platonic relationship with an old friend. This is a very calm and easy read. We learn a lot about Bella’s friend Jacob’s family history. A lot of Bella and Jacob’s interactions are warm, friendly, comedic, and set the vibe of new beginnings. Although these books have evolved into iconic movies, this book sticks with me as a nostalgic read. This book is a good read, especially around Thanksgiving, because it isn’t full of a lot of conflict (of course, the main plot is Bella yearning for her one true love), but the middle chapters really get into details on the tales of Jacob’s tribe.

And finally, in “Tuesdays With Morrie” by Mitch Albom, the aura is just pure comfort. I do have to say that out of all the other recommendations, this book is the most depressing. This memoir is about a college grad feeling lost in a material world, so to reconnect with himself, he reaches out to an old professor who is slowly dying. Each chapter of the book is split up into “Tuesdays,” which is the day the two characters meet and talk about life. I find this book to be oddly comforting, and I read it as if it were a self-help book. This is a perfect fall weather book, and a perfect memoir that brings light to the important things in life.

Reading these three books during the fall season is super fulfilling. Each character in all of these books creates attachments, and you feel somewhat like they are important in your life. This is your sign to pick one of them up today and get lost in their worlds!