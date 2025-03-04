The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

Black female artists have paved their way through a multitude of genres through decades of music. Ranging from classics like Etta James all the way to current artists like Doechii. Growing up, I found myself inspired by so many artists that were on repeat in the CD player of my mom’s Ford Focus. However, a couple stood out to me by embracing black culture and empowering the voices of black women.

Beyoncé

If you are reading this you have most likely, if not definitely heard of Queen B, Beyoncé. You may have heard her voice in Crazy in Love, the Grammy, BET, VMA, award winning single, or Single Ladies, the Grammy and VMA award winning single. Both songs stayed in the Billboard 100 list for multiple weeks at a time. The 35 time Grammy Award winner has released eight studio albums, while being the most nominated artist of all time. My personal favorite is her most recent Album of the Year winner, Cowboy Carter. Beyonce grew up in Houston, Texas, planting her roots in country music long before her stardom. After attempting to explore that genre with her sixth album track, Daddy Lessons, in her 2016 album, Lemonade. She was looked down upon for exploring said genre, being ostracized from her roots. Eight years later she released Cowboy Carter breaking the stereotypes of Black women in the country music scene. The album breaks down topics of affairs, friendship, racism, sexism, family ties, and more. Most importantly, she emphasizes her presence as an integral part of the music industry. She works, even today, to assure that women can explore far beyond the box society puts them in. After deep diving into her discography, maybe you will consider buzzing over to this beehive!

Lauryn Hill

You have probably heard Ms. Hill’s voice while scrolling through your explore page, being the audio of your favorite tiktoks. She is constantly praised for her position and inspiration in not just the industry, but Black culture in general. In 2015, Billboard honored Lauryn by declaring her as the greatest female rapper. Hill gained a major following through her time as the frontrunner of The Fugees, with Wyclef Jean and Pras. Her spot on the map was in the spotlight when the groups best selling single dropped, a unique cover Killing Me Softly by Roberta Flack, featured on their second album The Score, in 1996. A couple years later, she released her debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, debuting on the top spot on the Billboard 200 list. The album is supposed to embody a classroom, and the topics she sings about are not necessarily matters of fact, but a matter of her mind: which innately explains the name. My favorite song on her album is To Zion. The topic is centered around her first son, Zion. It touches on the struggles she faced while pregnant, insinuating that members of the industry were advising her to abort the child; otherwise, having it would ruin the integrity of her career. She wrote and produced the album herself, while pregnant. Aside from tackling motherhood, she also speaks about her devotion to religion and how that impacted her decision-making. Throughout the album, there are soundbites from a classroom filled with a teacher and student. In the postclude of the song, the teacher says, “How many people in here have ever been in love?” and that encapsulates the motivation behind Ms. Hill and the art she creates.

Tina Turner

“The Queen of Rock and Roll” came to fruition initially as the lead singer of her and her husbands duo Ike & Tina Turner. Ike and Tina had an extremely tumultuous relationship. It was centered around severe domestic abuse: mental, physical, emotional, financial, etc. After he brutally beat her, she fled across Interstate 30, ending up at a nearby hotel with only a little bit of change. Tina then went on to begin a uber-successful solo career launching her multi platinum album, Private Dancer: holding the famous single What’s Love Got to Do with It, which I am sure you have all heard! She became a force to be reckoned with. Her outstanding talent and performance earned her the title of the highest grossing female tour of the nineties. She additionally acted in films: Tommy, Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome, and Last Action Hero. She quickly became a pioneer for women in the music industry as the first female black artist on the cover of The Rolling Stone magazine. My favorite track of hers is The Best. To me, the storytelling is evident. She tears apart the toxicity of a love-story, potentially hers with Ike. Tapping into the illusion of love and how alluring someone’s words may be, her theme song preaches the admiration she has for love. This song soon became an anthem for the nineties; finding itself in advertisements everywhere. At the age of 83, Turner was facing multiple terminal illnesses and passed after a strong and lengthy fight. She maintains her position as “The Queen of Rock and Roll” even in her death, she remains here through her voice and powerful story. Not only did she uplift women everywhere through her music and passion of voice; she uplifted women who faced domestically violent relationships. If her music is not enough, she sure is!

Obviously, these three artists are just a few of the greats. There are still many to be named: Missy Elliot, Diana Ross, Alicia Keys, Aretha Franklin, Roberta Flack, etc. Many black women can be credited for their work and examples they lead for current artists to follow. Without these previously paved paths, artists like Janelle Monaé, Rihanna, SZA, and more would not have been able to obtain such success. Their art speaks volumes and sends messages about topics that black women previously have been invalidated for talking about. I hope that through this article, you find a new perspective and discography that you enjoy!