Best Grammy 2025 Looks

Most people watch the Grammys for the previous years’ top songs, artists, and albums. I, on the other hand, wait for events with A-List attendees just like the Grammys to be able to judge the over-the-top and out-of-this-world outfits. This year there seemed to be a common theme that most people followed, with the exception of Bianca Censori and Kacey Musgraves’s looks. Most followed an old Hollywood mixed with a business couture vibe, and I am all for it. I was impressed with most individuals’ lack of trends and aspects of timelessness.

Starting strong, Charli XCX looked absolutely stunning in a custom Jean Gaultier Haute Couture gown. The silhouette of the dress was so beautiful, the bodice was a boned corset that dipped deep in the front and rested on her hips, it also acted as a great break in the ruffle pattern. The color complimented her skin perfectly and goes amazingly with her dark hair. The ruffles on the top and bottom parts of the dress helped accentuate her figure even more and added such a delicate and unique texture. Her simple makeup and minimal jewelry pieces were a subtle and beautiful touch that complimented the shape and material wonderfully. The only piece of this assembly I really don’t agree with is the shoes. I love the black, high-boot look the open toe rubs me the wrong way. It’s a boot/sandal hybrid I can’t really get behind. Although it irritates me, it’s a small detail and the high boot with subtle hardware still looks amazing against the frilly dress.

This next look is a personal favorite. Lady Gaga’s third outfit of the night was a black gown designed by Vivienne Westwood. The Tabitha is a reinterpretation of the Bird of Paradise looks that was originally from the Spring-Summer 2005 Gold Label show titled Ultra Femininity. Not only am I a huge fan of black colored clothes, but I love love love Vivienne Westwood. Not only did the designer herself become a trailblazer in the fashion world, but she also had a great message of femininity and sustainability behind her infamous brand.

Gaga is known for going over the top with her outfits in looks in the past, from the meat dress to wearing a look made of Kermit the frog. Contrary to her previous red carpet looks, this one is sleek and timeless. The Tabitha is an off-the-shoulder black gown with beautiful draping and an open slit on the leg. I think the matte fabric has a more industrial look to contrast the beautiful shaping of the silhouette, as opposed to a silky satin material that most gowns tend to be made of. I love her simple makeup and sleek black hair to keep the focus on the dress. Her statement necklace is also an elegant touch. She seems to be in her dark and elegant era and I am HERE for it.

A controversial topic amongst social media is whether TikTok and Instagram influencers should be allowed to attend these A-List events with industry legends and icons. I’m indifferent about this topic but one woman who is pushing me to vote yes is Monet McMichael. I saw a lot of people sporting a full bedazzled look at the Grammys such as Beyonce and Paris Hilton but I truly believe Monet did it the best.

Nedret Taciroglu designed her off-white bedazzled dress. The dress has a perfect fit and flare silhouette with beautiful hand-sewn details. I might be biased in my obsession with this dress as my Pinterest wedding dress board is full of hand-beaded and detailed dresses, but I just can’t get over it. The contrast of her warm and darker skin tone against the creamy lightness color of the dress is just to die for. The modest silhouette gives off a sophisticated vibe but the lower-cut neckline makes up for the overall modesty. Normally, I can’t stand dressed with the dumb little sleeves that have no purpose, they don’t keep you warm and most likely restrict your movement completely. In Monet’s case, I love the cap sleeves. It provides the perfect placement for the bedazzled tassels that fall from the top of her shoulder and the hem of the neckline. On top of the beaded fabric, she has a bedazzled belt that drapes beautifully across and around her waist. Her neutral full glam complimented the rest of her outfit beautifully, I also loved how she kept her jewelry simple, with small diamond earrings and no necklace (not that she needed one). Her updo also helped show off the intricate details and beauty of her attire. A job well done and I will be having dreams about this dress for the rest of my life.

Bruno Mars was my celebrity crush for a good portion of my childhood. I was always amazed by his multitalented career and the fact that short kings CAN flourish. Bruno Mars arrived at the Grammy’s in an all-black satin suit designed by YSL. I loved this look. I think if Bruno Mars was a cartoon character and had one outfit for every episode, it would be this. The dark and satin/silk material embodies the brand he made for himself perfectly. He’s smooth, a ladies’ man, and more importantly is a part of the duo titled “Silk Sonic”. Bruno embodies class and sophistication, especially with his 24K album and club in L.A. called the Pinky Ring. This full silk look was tailored perfectly, with patent leather shoes and a low cut in the front with a chunky silver chain by Tiffany&Co peeking out. It was a step up from the classic black suit most ill-style men show up to these events in. It had character, and personality, and flourished with style.

Lastly, we have an artist that I can’t say I follow or am a huge fan of, but his Grammys look stood out to me. Shaboozy showed up on the red carpet in a custom Diesel outfit. It follows the structure of a basic suit but has such unique details that made me stop and admire it. The jacket is a grey plaid pattern that looks like it is made out of leather. The style of this garment is usually made out of looser, softer materials. The contrast between the style, pattern, and material makes for an interesting statement. The blazer also had loose tassels wrapping around his neck and shoulders like a scarf is a unique touch you don’t see often that really elevates this look. It’s hard to see in most of his pictures, but he’s wearing these very stark black geometric-style shoes. The black pants and shoes go so well with the overall vibe of the outfit and allow the blazer to have its moment.

I could go on and on about some more of my favorite looks at this year’s Grammys, but for now, you’ll have to settle for my top choices. I’m glad to see the celebrities straying away from all the cutouts and nudity, finally changing the tone from showing themselves off to being indulged in the art that is fashion.