The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

I have worked at Starbucks for four years now, and the arrival of our holiday cups, flavors, and red aprons has and will always be my favorite time of the season. Here are a few holiday-menu classics you have to try, as well as a couple combinations of holiday flavors I’ve tried that aren’t on the menu, but are a delicious treat.

Cran-Merry Orange Refresher

This is our newest drink on the menu, and as an avid Strawberry Acai drinker, this flavor is so delicious and a close second to my usual refresher of choice. This is great if you aren’t a coffee drinker, since most of our holiday menu consists of lattes. It isn’t too sweet, but also isn’t sour the way cranberry juice usually tastes. (I would recommend this refresher without the lemonade, it takes away from the orange flavor.)

Sugar Cookie Almond Milk Latte

This is my favorite holiday flavor at Starbucks. I genuinely think about it the whole year at work until we get the holiday shipment in November. I prefer this one iced, and it’s great with oat milk as well, and I’m sure any other milk of your choice. If you want a simpler version of it, my daily coffee during this time of year is a Triple Iced Espresso, with one or two pumps of sugar cookie and one Splenda. The sugar cookie syrup is super strong so if you aren’t a fan of very sweet coffee, get less pumps of that syrup and it is perfect!

Caramel Brulée Latte

This is my second favorite drink on the menu! This one I would recommend to get as a hot latte, not iced. The crunchy caramel topping added on top of this drink is so yummy. If you want to feel like you are drinking a fluffy cloud that tastes like caramel, get this drink! That’s the only way I can explain it, it’s so delicious.

NOT ON MENU: Snickerdoodle Latte & Christmas Blonde Roast

This one is a combination a very smart barista somewhere thought of, and luckily you can get it all year round if you enjoy it as much as I do. It is perfect for the holiday season. Ask for a White Mocha latte with cinnamon dolce syrup, topped with whipped cream and cinnamon dolce powder. You will not be disappointed! Another order I would recommend is the Christmas Blonde Roast, splash of oatmilk and a pump or two of caramel brulée syrup.

If you’re looking for more affordable ways to try the holiday flavors at Starbucks, you can always get an iced espresso, hot coffee, or iced coffee with any of the syrups added in! It will still give you the holiday feel but for a bit cheaper, especially if you are crunched for money because of all your holiday gift shopping! Happy Holidays, and remember to treat yourself, and also treat your baristas with kindness, it’s a busy season but a wonderful one!