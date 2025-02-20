Benefits Of Internships And Where to Find Them

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

College is a time not only to take classes that fuel your passion and equip you with the tools needed for a successful career, but also to venture into the world and get your foot in the door of the industry you want to work in! Internships provide the perfect opportunity to explore what careers in your field look like, figure out what’s a good fit for you, and build a network with professionals who are already in roles you hope to one day hold.

In my own experience, internships have opened my eyes to even more post-graduate opportunities than I ever knew existed. Specifically in the media and music industries, I’ve worked in television and radio production roles that made me realize I want to pursue a career in news and become a reporter.

There’s no wrong way to find an internship. As the Summer 2025 application season starts to roll out, here are some of my favorite resources, along with a few tips to help you on your search:

1. LinkedIn and Handshake: Both of these platforms allow you to not only find jobs but also connect with recruiters and grow your professional network. They feature a wide variety of internships and full-time positions, which can be filtered by location, job type, and more. Both platforms also recommend jobs based on your profile and experience, but don’t feel limited to their suggestions. Handshake, specifically, has a “Who’s Hiring” page that lists companies in all industries looking for interns and full-time employees.

2. Glassdoor: Similar to Handshake, Glassdoor helps you find internships across various industries, with search filters by location. It also features pages like “Top Companies in New York City, NY Hiring for Intern Jobs.” Glassdoor stands out because it provides insights into company culture, including categories like diversity and inclusion, career opportunities, work-life balance, and more, based on employee reviews.

3. Company Websites: While there are websites dedicated to posting internship opportunities, don’t forget to check the career pages of companies you’re interested in. For example, in the media industry, I follow major news outlets’ @workat(company) Instagram accounts to see when they post job openings and recruitment information. You can also visit the company’s website, go to their “Careers” or “Opportunities” tab, and search for available internships.

4. Use LinkedIn to Connect: After applying for an internship, I often use LinkedIn to find people on the recruiting team and reach out directly. Whether through a cold email or direct message, reaching out can help you stand out and show your enthusiasm for the company. It’s a great way to network and demonstrate your drive. Sometimes you won’t get a response, but it’s always worth trying!

5. Don’t Be Afraid to Apply, Even If You Don’t Check Every Box: Even if you think you’re not a perfect fit for a job—whether because you’re missing some experience or because the job description doesn’t fully align with your field of study—apply anyway! I once applied for an “Engineering” internship with CBS, even though I was a media production major and only met about 25% of the listed qualifications. I got the job, and it ended up being one of the best summers of my life! You never know until you try, and sometimes it can open doors to opportunities you never imagined.

Internships are a key step in your career journey. They show potential employers that you are driven and can balance academics with part-time work. There are countless opportunities out there, but only so many positions are available. If you’re feeling discouraged by rejection emails, don’t give up. Keep applying. It only takes one “yes” to change everything, and you’ll never get that “yes” if you stop after the first rejection.