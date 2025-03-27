Are Jorts In Or Out For 2025?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Manhattan chapter.

Levi Strauss patented what we consider the modern-day denim jeans on May 20th of 1873. Jeans have been a staple in history for over a century. They were originally for the working man, and when women wearing pants was finally a social norm, every decade sported their own pair. The 70s are known for their bell bottoms. These high-rise jeans were tight at the top and started to flare out at the knee. The 80s sported high-waisted, straight leg, mom jeans, or a paper bag style jeans. The 90s turned low-waisted but brought back a little of that 70s flare with a bootcut style. The early 2000s carried on that ‘90s style, and in 2010, we reached a scary time in history— the skinny jeans era. Now, we have transitioned to a baggier style but have also rehashed the last 5 decades.

As we continue to experiment with jeans and bring back styles, a huge controversial topic in the fashion world has been jorts. Back in the 80s and 90s, jorts were baggy and past the bottom of your rear end. In the early 2000s, they were tight, ripped, and hiked up your backside. Since 2020, the jorts have returned to their original baggier, longer form, and I could not be happier. In my personal opinion, we should stick to the baggier style. It’s more mature and sophisticated — well, as sophisticated as jorts can be.

Okay, so now that you’ve ditched those crotch splitting, cheek-showing, wedgie-inducing shorts, let me recommend some of my favorite brands for you to buy your new jorts just in time for the summer of 2025.

A forever-great place to buy jeans, specifically jorts, is Hollister. These Low-Rise Medium Wash Baggy Denim Shorts 5″ are a perfect summer short. There are also seven other washes to pick from. If low-rise isn’t your cup of tea, please do not fret; there is a high-rise version. The Curvy High-Rise Medium Wash Relaxed Denim Shorts 5″ are a perfect high-rise option, but they only have three washes to choose from. If you’re interested in something a little bit longer, the Low-Rise Washed Black Baggy Jort, which comes in eight other washes/patterns, is a great option. Hollister has so many other choices to pick from, plus they are fairly priced for a good quality pair of jeans.

Another great spot for jorts is Urban Outfitters. They’re a little on the pricier side, but they have a few more unique options. The Wrangler High-Rise Cutoff Short is a perfect ‘short’ pair of jorts. It is shorter than the average jort? Yes. But is it still classy and mature? Yes, it is. One thing I love about this particular pair is the distressed look at the bottom. Another great option from Urban is the Levi’s® 501 Mid-Thigh Cutoff Denim Short. Urban Outfitters is a perfect place to find iconic brands like Wrangler and Levi’s for a little cheaper than you’d find them on the brands’ original websites.

Other great websites/stores are Jaded London, Weekdays, Aelfric Eden, Cotton On, True Religion, and so many more. But the greatest place of all time to get your denim, jorts or full length, is the thrift store. I can not stress this enough: fast fashion and over-consumption are slowly suffocating our Earth. The U.S. produces around 17 million tons of textile waste each year, and textiles make up 7% or more of the space in all landfills worldwide. Do yourself and our world a favor and shop at thrift stores. Not only are you helping reduce waste, but you are also helping your wallet.

Don’t let yourself feel discouraged by not finding the perfect jorts at your local or NYC thrift store. You can find the perfect baggy jeans (or whichever fit is your favorite) and cut them to your desired length. I’ve been making my jorts like this for years, and I’ve never regretted it. You can get a pair of Levi jeans for under $15 and get a pair of jorts and some scrap fabric.

To sum it up, jorts are in for 2025, but in a mature, adult way. Jorts can be expressive and unique and can be dressed up or down. Throwing on jorts, a t-shirt, a sweatshirt, and some sneakers is my go-to errand running outfit for the summer. If my day requires a classier look, I’ll throw on a nicer shirt, perhaps something with ruffles or flow, and some sandals. Jorts used to be out of my comfort zone, back when I was a wee fashion girl. Since then, I’ve flourished and learned to appreciate that thrilling feeling of pushing your boundaries and trying something new. I hope you find peace, love, and happiness on your jorts journey.