As a senior in college, I have gone through many ups and downs. From meeting new friends, taking a boat-load of classes, and moving into a new dorm every year, there has been one constant in my life that has helped me every day. That constant, my phone and the apps on it! Here are a few that make my day-to-day life ten times easier.

Open Table– Open Table is a great app for a college student who is used to mom making all the reservations. Here, you can look up different restaurants based on location, food type, or allergies and book up to 3 weeks in advance, depending on the restaurant. This app also makes it easy to cancel or alter reservations, which is perfect for those who do not like talking on the phone.

Reminder – Reminder or any countdown app is great for all the procrastinators out there. I always put upcoming assignments, breaks, and holidays on this app. You can customize the colors, fonts, and even the app for your photos to make the countdown something you love! There is an advanced/ pro version, but the free version works perfectly for me!

TooGoodToGo – TooGoodToGo is perfect for any college student addicted to ordering out. TooGoodToGo is where restaurants in your area can post discounted food they are planning on throwing out. Instead of throwing them out, you can choose to get a mystery box for a discounted price. Most items cost less than 15 dollars and are worth way more! Then, you walk to the store at your pickup time and get your treats! Personally, I recently got a six-dollar mystery from a local bakery that contained a banana bread and croissant! Super yummy and better for the environment!

GroupMe – GroupMe is a texting app that is great for classes and clubs. Almost every club I have joined in my four years has made a group chat on this app! It is the simplest way to be able to communicate with classmates without having to save all their numbers in your phone!

All the money apps (Zelle, Venmo, Cash App) – I promise you, within your four years of college, you will find yourself putting your card down for a group meal or owing someone for the same thing. Having all these apps is a great way to make sure you can pay for things as well as get your money back.

In this day and age, our phones are with us 99% of the time. Phones can become distractions, problems, or toys from time to time. However, since they are such a big part of our lives, it is a good idea to make sure we have apps that will greatly benefit us. These apps have helped me so much these past four years, and I hope you try them!