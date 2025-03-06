5 Must-Have Sun Dresses For the Spring/Summer Season

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As spring is right around the corner I wanted to cultivate some spring and summer dresses for all possible occasions, whether for spring break, a casual day, a nice dinner, or just everyday wear! I think sundresses are so fun, they can stand out on their own or be dressed up with some accessories. There are so many affordable places to get dresses from or even thrift. I feel like that is something that girls luck out on, plus who doesn’t love sharing dresses! All the dresses I am suggesting can be dressed up or down with whatever accessories you choose. All of the dresses are linked and also pretty inexpensive for college girl on a budget. I hope my suggestions can help elevate your own sundress collection!

Everyday Sundresses

If you want to wear a dress to a casual event or a day out and about, these two dresses are perfect to have in your closet. The first dress is a patchwork style dress from Isabella’s Closet. This dress can be worn with some converse or platform sneakers and an everyday bag. I would wear this dress to walk around the city or just if it was way too hot to wear pants or shorts.

This next dress from GRPhotos is also pretty casual. It can be worn with sneakers and a neutral or pink everyday bag. The pink is definitely something that can be matched with cute gold accessories if you do want to dress it up. It also looks great on it’s own for an everyday summer look!

Beach Sundresses

Nothing feels and looks better than a dress on the beach. A dress for a bathing suit cover up or to show off in front of the gorgeous ocean front sunsets on vacation is a closet necessity.. The first dress I found was a long white dress from a brand called Artabri. This dress can easily go from cover-up to dinner as it is very easy to dress up or down. A colorful sandal or a colorful kitten heel will make the whole outfit pop. In addition the simply dress allows for lots of room for bold and creative jewerly. It is stunning and this style is definitely in for the summer.

Dressy Sundresses

Spring and summer dinners are the absolute best! If you have a nice date or a girls night out, this gorgeous strapless long yellow dress with pops of color in the flowers from Beginning Boutique is the dress for you. This dress can be worn with sandals or small heels in one of the colors on the dress or a neutral. As for accessories, I would go simple and let the dress speak for itself. A fun bag that matched the color of the flowers could tie the whole look together.

For a short dress, this short flowy one from Toperth Boutique is a perfect choice. This dress is perfect for a sunset dinner. It can be dressed up with a classy white bag or even a fun pop of color. The heel options are endless as well. With this dress, something strappy or something simple could both look amazin. This dress is so perfect, it’s flowy yet unique with the halter neck shape and ties that can be tied just like the picture or in a cross. The color is also amazing for the spring and summertime.