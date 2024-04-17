This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

The final projects are here and the cute outfits are out, meaning it is officially spring at Loyola! Here’s a quick checklist to follow so you can create the picturesque college experience on the perfect sunny day, only thought to be found in movie montages and brochures.

Picnic blanket and/or Hammock

Sitting out on the grass under the sun after a long day of classes is a great way to relax and catch up with friends. Picnic blankets are a good idea for big groups, but if you are looking to avoid any bugs, I suggest setting up a hammock and rocking in the warm breeze.

Games

There will never be a dull moment if you come prepared with games! Throw a frisbee or football around to get moving and create memories. If you’re looking for a more relaxed outing, bring a pack of cards or play Heads Up to keep the energy high all day long.

Speaker

Ever wonder what makes those college movie montages so perfect? They have music to establish the good spring vibes! Charge up your speaker and blast your spring playlist to feel present and grounded in these unique college moments.

Portable charger

Try to charge your phone before arriving and come prepared with a portable charger that is ready to last. Time goes by fast: you can go from eating lunch outside to watching the sun set. Nobody wants to leave early because of a dead phone.

A good book

Find a quiet spot, get comfy, and dig into a new book! Spring is the season of romance and adventures, so pick up a new paperback to pass the time while soaking in the sun. This is also a great way to recharge your social battery without holing up inside your dorm.

Allergy medicine

Last on the checklist, but maybe the most important, is any allergy medication you may need. Pollen can be a day ruiner, so make sure to have any pills, nose sprays, or eyedrops on hand to avoid the endless sneezes and itchy eyes!

Enjoy the beautiful weather!