Why Dancing With The Stars Still Gets Everyone Talking

On September 16, ABC kicked off the highly anticipated Season 34 premiere of Dancing with the Stars, a milestone season celebrating the show’s 20th anniversary. The cast showcased a wide range of talent, from Grammy-winning vocalist Scott Hoying of Pentatonix to social media sensation Alix Earle, every star eager to leave their mark on the ballroom floor.

With Judge Carrie Ann Inaba absent due to illness, the competition opened on a 20-point scale rather than the traditional 30, adding a twist to the scoring system. For their first routines, the celebrities danced to personal anthems or favorite songs, performing ballroom styles such as the tango and cha-cha. Among the performances, Robert Irwin and Whitney Leavitt wowed both the judges and audience, ending the night at the top of the leaderboard with a score of 15 out of 20. Comedian Andy Richter and child actor Corey Feldman both stood at the bottom of the leaderboard with a score of 9 out of 20.

The episode also drew in a massive audience, affirming Dancing with the Stars as a multi-decade staple on the network. Variety Magazine reported that the show garnered 5.5 million views and 21 million votes cast, marking the episode as the highest viewership since the season 29 premiere. Broadcasting on ABC and Disney+ allows fans to tune in from multiple platforms, boosting accessibility and creating a lively online conversation.

Behind the costumes and makeup, this season 34 premiere highlighted the lasting impact Dancing with the Stars has on the country. ​​By featuring a wide range of celebrities—from iconic child actors to rising social media influencers—the ballroom competition attracts a diverse audience, each group tuning in for the stars that resonate most with them. The blending of fan bases and demographics not only boosts viewership but also creates space for multi-generational conversations.

One of the highlights of my week is receiving texts from my grandmother, where she shares her opinions on her least favorite dancers and announces who she’s rooting for that week. Dancing with the Stars has become a special bridge between us, giving us something fun to connect over every episode—and I know countless other viewers share that same experience with their own families.

As the stage lights flickered off on opening night, Season 34 proved that Dancing with the Stars is more than just ballroom dance, it’s a cultural tradition that continues to evolve while bringing people together. From the star-studded cast to the record-breaking audience numbers, the premiere reminded viewers why the show has thrived for twenty years: it blends entertainment, nostalgia, and community in a way not many programs can match. Whether sparking debates on social media or inspiring weekly conversations between family members, the show’s impact reaches far beyond the ballroom. If the premiere is any indication, this milestone season will be one for the books!