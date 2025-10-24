What To Do with All These Pumpkins?!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In 2024, the U.S. reported that roughly 14.42 million hundredweight (cwt) of pumpkins where produced. With Illinois in the lead (4.9 million cwt), then Indiana, Pennsylvania, California, and finally Michigan.

There are many different types of pumpkins that can be grown from Cinderella’s to Carving pumpkins. The four types that I am going to highlight in this article are pie pumpkins, Jack-o’-Lantern pumpkins, miniature pumpkins, and giant pumpkins.

Pie pumpkins are used for pies. They were approximated to be 30% of the growth population in 2024. They range from five to ten pounds, and one would use them to cook and bake. Here are some fun recipes to try!

Pumpkin Pasta and Sausage

Grandma’s Pumpkin Bread with Streusel

Cake Mix Pumpkin Spice Muffins

More Recipes

Jack-o’-Lantern pumpkins are used to carve designs into. Approximately 50% of the growth population was for Jack-o’-Lantern Pumpkins, and they weigh 10 – 25 pounds. Here are some fun designs to try!

Yahoo’s List

Parade Home & Garden List

Better Home & Gardens: Top 5 Pumpkin Carving Trends

We all love a good miniature pumpkin to decorate a home with. Miniature pumpkins are estimated to be 10% of the growth population with an average weight of less than one pound. They are used for table décor, crafts, and ornamental displays. Here are some fun ways to use a mini pumpkin!

Hearth & Petals: 15 Stunning Mini Pumpkin Decorating Ideas that Ditch the Carving Mess

Pioneer Woman’s List

Finally, my favorite phenomenon, giant pumpkins. Growing up, we would always go to a farm in the fall to pick pumpkins and they had a giant pumpkin competition. With being around 10% of the estimated growth share and ranging from 25 – 1,000+ pounds. These pumpkins can be seen in competitions, festivals, and novelty displays. Here are a few local places to see giant pumpkins!

Great Annapolis Pumpkins

Montpelier Farms Fall Festival

Butler’s Orchard Pumpkin Festival

And More

