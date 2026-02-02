Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
red and pink balloons
red and pink balloons
Jason Leung on Unsplash
LUM | Style > Fashion

Valentine’s Day Inspired Outfits

Emily Gott Student Contributor, Loyola University Maryland
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is the one day where leaning into pink, bows, and romance is a form of girlhood. The day is less about who you spend it with and more about how you show up for yourself. However, with the right outfit, it can make the holiday feel even more special. It is an invitation to dress with a bit of extra softness—to choose outfits that feel sweet, feminine, fun, and completely you. Whether you are celebrating romance, friendship or yourself, here are some cute and fun Valentine’s Day outfits for every type of plan. 

Outfit #1: Casual Chic

The first Valentine’s Day outfit that came to mind is a simple white ruffle top, jeans, a red cardigan, with pops of red and white accessories. The white ruffled top keeps it danity, while the red cardigan adds a romantic touch to the outfit without feeling overdone. Paried with dark-washed flare jeans, the outfit stays comfortable enough for classes while still feeling intentional and put together. Tied with accessories like the red bag, delicate heart details, cozy socks, and simple ballet flats make ir practical for walking. This outfit is perfect for a casual date, a Galentine’s dinner, or romanticizing your solo date.  

Outfit #2: Bianca Stratford Dress

Taking outfit inspiration from Bianca Stratford from 10 Things I Hate About You, you could never go wrong with a simple floral dress with red or pink accents to tie the look together. The soft print feels effortlessly romantic, while the bold pink cardigan adds a Valentine’s Day touch without overpowering the outfit. Adding red or pink accents like a cardigan, bag, or hair accessory keeps the look festive while still feeling effortlessly girly and fun. It is romantic, nostalgic, and perfect for everything from date nights to dinner parties with your girlfriends. So, channel Bianca Stratford with a floral dress and red or pink accents, for a simple, effortless Valentine’s Day Look.  

Outfit #3: Sweater and Mini Skirt

This Valentine’s Day outfit strikes the perfect balance between formal and festive. A heart print sweater adds a sweet touch while the black mini skirt +tights combo keeps the look polished and versatile. Paired with ankle boots, and minimal accessories, this outfit is ideal for a dinner date or just dressing up without feeling overdone. A heart-print sweater and black skirt make this Valentine’s Day outfit playful, polished, and perfect for the special occasion.  

Outfit #4: “Lover” by Taylor Swift Cardigan

For all the girlies that love Taylor Swift, this next Valentine’s outfit is the perfect balance between playful and romantic. With the Lover Cardigan with a white tank underneath tied with a simple pair of jeans, this outfit creates an effortless, cute look that is both comfortable and intentional. Tied together with little bows and dainty gold jewelry, it ties the look together.  It is the kind of outfit that works for a coffee date, or a lowkey Valentine’s Day celebration—casual, cozy, and undeniably sweet. The Lover cardigan +jeans combo is an adorable Valentine’s Day look that feels cozy, comfortable, and totally effortless.  

Outfit #5: Vintage and Timeless

This Valentine’s outfit leans into vintage-inspired romance but with a modern twist. A deep red top paired with a polka dot midi skirt creates a timeless silhouette. With the matching accessories, like the bow-shaped earrings, heart locket necklace, a structured bag, and a beret- it ties the look together without feeling too formal. The outfit is clean and romantic, making it perfect for a date night, dinner with girlfriends, or dressing up just because. This outfit is giving classic Valentine’s romance—with a chic and modern twist.  

From cozy cardigans to romantic dresses, these Valentine’s Day outfits show there is no wrong way to dress for the holiday. So, no matter how you are spending the holiday, the best outfit to wear is the one you feel most confident in. The right look can make the day feel a bit more magical, and there is no right way to dress for the holiday. At the end of the day, Valentine’s Day style is all about confidence, so wear what you love and have fun with it. <3 

Emily Gott

LUM '28

From Baltimore, Maryland, Emily Gott is a sophomore at Loyola University Maryland majoring in communications with a specialization in journalism. She is very committed to her academics and always try to romanticize school and studying. When she grows up, she wants to work as a fashion journalist for Vogue and have a bookstore on the side.

Emily loves to read and her favorite genres are romance and romantasy. Her favorite books are Better than the Movies by Lynn Painter and Once upon a Broken Heart by Stephanie Garner. She also loves to write and has a blog on Substack @ribbonsandromance where she publishes a lot of personal essays and poetry. She is proud to be a writer for Loyola University Maryland's Chapter of Her Campus.

When she isn't reading or writing, she loves to crochet, build Legos, make diamond paintings, and play piano. She is the treasurer for Loyola University Maryland's Crochet for a Cause club and had started her own crochet club in High school. Emily has a whole collection of Legos around her house and has been building them since she was 7. She also loves watching her favorite tv shows and movies which include 10 Things I hate About You, Pride and Prejudice, and Gilmore Girls. She is a lover of spring and loves all things floral and girly. Emily has 2 adorable cats named Cooper and Chloe and she loves spending time with them. She believes in treating people how you wanted to be treated and always tries to put a smile on everyone's faces.