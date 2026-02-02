Valentine’s Day Inspired Outfits

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is the one day where leaning into pink, bows, and romance is a form of girlhood. The day is less about who you spend it with and more about how you show up for yourself. However, with the right outfit, it can make the holiday feel even more special. It is an invitation to dress with a bit of extra softness—to choose outfits that feel sweet, feminine, fun, and completely you. Whether you are celebrating romance, friendship or yourself, here are some cute and fun Valentine’s Day outfits for every type of plan.

Outfit #1: Casual Chic

The first Valentine’s Day outfit that came to mind is a simple white ruffle top, jeans, a red cardigan, with pops of red and white accessories. The white ruffled top keeps it danity, while the red cardigan adds a romantic touch to the outfit without feeling overdone. Paried with dark-washed flare jeans, the outfit stays comfortable enough for classes while still feeling intentional and put together. Tied with accessories like the red bag, delicate heart details, cozy socks, and simple ballet flats make ir practical for walking. This outfit is perfect for a casual date, a Galentine’s dinner, or romanticizing your solo date.

Outfit #2: Bianca Stratford Dress

Taking outfit inspiration from Bianca Stratford from 10 Things I Hate About You, you could never go wrong with a simple floral dress with red or pink accents to tie the look together. The soft print feels effortlessly romantic, while the bold pink cardigan adds a Valentine’s Day touch without overpowering the outfit. Adding red or pink accents like a cardigan, bag, or hair accessory keeps the look festive while still feeling effortlessly girly and fun. It is romantic, nostalgic, and perfect for everything from date nights to dinner parties with your girlfriends. So, channel Bianca Stratford with a floral dress and red or pink accents, for a simple, effortless Valentine’s Day Look.

Outfit #3: Sweater and Mini Skirt

This Valentine’s Day outfit strikes the perfect balance between formal and festive. A heart print sweater adds a sweet touch while the black mini skirt +tights combo keeps the look polished and versatile. Paired with ankle boots, and minimal accessories, this outfit is ideal for a dinner date or just dressing up without feeling overdone. A heart-print sweater and black skirt make this Valentine’s Day outfit playful, polished, and perfect for the special occasion.

Outfit #4: “Lover” by Taylor Swift Cardigan

For all the girlies that love Taylor Swift, this next Valentine’s outfit is the perfect balance between playful and romantic. With the Lover Cardigan with a white tank underneath tied with a simple pair of jeans, this outfit creates an effortless, cute look that is both comfortable and intentional. Tied together with little bows and dainty gold jewelry, it ties the look together. It is the kind of outfit that works for a coffee date, or a lowkey Valentine’s Day celebration—casual, cozy, and undeniably sweet. The Lover cardigan +jeans combo is an adorable Valentine’s Day look that feels cozy, comfortable, and totally effortless.

Outfit #5: Vintage and Timeless

This Valentine’s outfit leans into vintage-inspired romance but with a modern twist. A deep red top paired with a polka dot midi skirt creates a timeless silhouette. With the matching accessories, like the bow-shaped earrings, heart locket necklace, a structured bag, and a beret- it ties the look together without feeling too formal. The outfit is clean and romantic, making it perfect for a date night, dinner with girlfriends, or dressing up just because. This outfit is giving classic Valentine’s romance—with a chic and modern twist.

From cozy cardigans to romantic dresses, these Valentine’s Day outfits show there is no wrong way to dress for the holiday. So, no matter how you are spending the holiday, the best outfit to wear is the one you feel most confident in. The right look can make the day feel a bit more magical, and there is no right way to dress for the holiday. At the end of the day, Valentine’s Day style is all about confidence, so wear what you love and have fun with it. <3