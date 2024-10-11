Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

When Freeform dropped their Halloween movie list, my roommate and I were appalled by some of their choices, like Frankenweenie. Now if that movie makes your heart happy, good for you. Mel thoroughly enjoys the tricks of horror, where I enjoy the treats of Disney Halloween. After some dinner table debate, we created our rendition. This is in the order of how we will be watching. So grab your popcorn, cups of blood, or whatever spooky treat satisfies the movie-watching craving and let the binging begin.  

  1. The Nightmare before Christmas 
  1. Scream 6  
  1. The Terrifyier 
  1. Hotel Transylvania 
  1. Halloweentown 
  1. IT  
  1. Scream 1 
  1. The Haunted Mansion (2023) 
  1. Halloween 
  1. Hocus Pocus  
  1. Scream 2 
  1. Hocus Pocus 2 
  1. Halloween 2 
  1. Scream 3 
  1. Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge 
  1. Ghostbusters 1  
  1. Halloween 3 
  1. Ghostbusters 2 
Two Ghosts Standing in Front of a Brick Wall
Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels
  1. Beetlejuice 
  1. Gremlins  
  1. Goonies 
  1. Charlie Brown  
  1. Halloween 4 
  1. Scooby Doo 
  1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice  
tim burton\'s 2024 beetlejuice with jenna ortega
Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros
  1. Annabelle 
  1. Casper (1995) 
  1. Twitches 
  1. Smile 
  1. Edward Scissorhands 
  1. Hubie Halloween 

  

Happy haunting to all that celebrate! Be safe this month.   

  

-Your favorite witch 

Sydney is a sophomore at LUM and is majoring in Data Science with a minor in Mathematics. She is from Denver, Colorado. During her free time, she enjoys hanging out with friends, exploring and having new adventures, and being active. Some of her favorite activities are dancing with the LUM Dance Company, scuba diving, hiking, skiing, and running. She loves trying new restaurants, eating good food, going to concerts and museums.