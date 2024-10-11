This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

When Freeform dropped their Halloween movie list, my roommate and I were appalled by some of their choices, like Frankenweenie. Now if that movie makes your heart happy, good for you. Mel thoroughly enjoys the tricks of horror, where I enjoy the treats of Disney Halloween. After some dinner table debate, we created our rendition. This is in the order of how we will be watching. So grab your popcorn, cups of blood, or whatever spooky treat satisfies the movie-watching craving and let the binging begin.

The Nightmare before Christmas

Scream 6

The Terrifyier

Hotel Transylvania

Halloweentown

IT

Scream 1

The Haunted Mansion (2023)

Halloween

Hocus Pocus

Scream 2

Hocus Pocus 2

Halloween 2

Scream 3

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

Ghostbusters 1

Halloween 3

Ghostbusters 2

Beetlejuice

Gremlins

Goonies

Charlie Brown

Halloween 4

Scooby Doo

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros

Annabelle

Casper (1995)

Twitches

Smile

Edward Scissorhands

Hubie Halloween

Happy haunting to all that celebrate! Be safe this month.

-Your favorite witch