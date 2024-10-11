This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.
When Freeform dropped their Halloween movie list, my roommate and I were appalled by some of their choices, like Frankenweenie. Now if that movie makes your heart happy, good for you. Mel thoroughly enjoys the tricks of horror, where I enjoy the treats of Disney Halloween. After some dinner table debate, we created our rendition. This is in the order of how we will be watching. So grab your popcorn, cups of blood, or whatever spooky treat satisfies the movie-watching craving and let the binging begin.
- The Nightmare before Christmas
- Scream 6
- The Terrifyier
- Hotel Transylvania
- Halloweentown
- IT
- Scream 1
- The Haunted Mansion (2023)
- Halloween
- Hocus Pocus
- Scream 2
- Hocus Pocus 2
- Halloween 2
- Scream 3
- Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
- Ghostbusters 1
- Halloween 3
- Ghostbusters 2
- Beetlejuice
- Gremlins
- Goonies
- Charlie Brown
- Halloween 4
- Scooby Doo
- Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- Annabelle
- Casper (1995)
- Twitches
- Smile
- Edward Scissorhands
- Hubie Halloween
Happy haunting to all that celebrate! Be safe this month.
-Your favorite witch