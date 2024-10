This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

When Freeform dropped their Halloween movie list, my roommate and I were appalled by some of their choices, like Frankenweenie. Now if that movie makes your heart happy, good for you. Mel thoroughly enjoys the tricks of horror, where I enjoy the treats of Disney Halloween. After some dinner table debate, we created our rendition. This is in the order of how we will be watching. So grab your popcorn, cups of blood, or whatever spooky treat satisfies the movie-watching craving and let the binging begin. Â

The Nightmare before ChristmasÂ

Scream 6Â Â

The TerrifyierÂ

Hotel TransylvaniaÂ

HalloweentownÂ

ITÂ Â

Scream 1Â

The Haunted Mansion (2023)Â

HalloweenÂ

Hocus Pocus Â

Scream 2Â

Hocus Pocus 2Â

Halloween 2Â

Scream 3Â

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s RevengeÂ

Ghostbusters 1Â Â

Halloween 3Â

Ghostbusters 2Â

BeetlejuiceÂ

Gremlins Â

GooniesÂ

Charlie Brown Â

Halloween 4Â

Scooby DooÂ

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Â

Photo by Parisa Taghizadeh / Warner Bros

AnnabelleÂ

Casper (1995)Â

TwitchesÂ

SmileÂ

Edward ScissorhandsÂ

Hubie HalloweenÂ

Happy haunting to all that celebrate! Be safe this month.  Â

 Â

-Your favorite witchÂ