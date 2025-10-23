Trendy Baltimore Coffee Shops to Explore! 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is one of the prime seasons for coffee shops and cozy drinks. As the air gets crisp and midterms start to hit, there’s something so comforting about grabbing a warm latte and settling into a café with friends. Starbucks is super convenient for Loyola students since it’s right in the center of campus, but Baltimore has a thriving café scene waiting to be explored beyond Charles Street. From minimalist espresso bars to artsy spots with pastries that taste like autumn, here are some local cafes you and your friends can check out this weekend.

Artifact Coffee

Artifact Coffee is about 10 minutes away from campus by Hamden with super cozy vibes. They offer indoor and outdoor seating for when it’s nice outside. They play records inside and it is great ambience when you need to get work done. I tried Butternut Squash latte, which tasted like a less-sweet version of a pumpkin spice latte, and Apple Crisp muffin with chunks of chopped apples. Good food for breakfast and lunch and is open until 3pm on weekdays.

good neighbor

good neighbor is right next to Wicked Sisters in Hamden. It has a modern vibe, with plants inside, wood furnishing, and bookshelves with books and records for purchase. They have seasonal specialty drinks, open-faced toast made of brioche bread and different compotes, pastries, and sandwiches. Good option if you want something close by!

à demain Café

This café recently popped up on my For You! This café opened this past summer and is also in Hamden closer to the Charmery. It’s a small café with outdoor seating and definitely gives cottagecore vibes. Order a cold brew with pumpkin cold foam and one of their croffles (croissant waffles)!

Morning Mugs

Another For You page find! Even though it’s a bit further away in Federal Hill, it was voted Best Coffee Shop in Baltimore for four consecutive years, so it’s worth the trip. For fall, they are selling a caramel apple macchiato, pumpkin spice chai, French toast latte, pumpkin cream iced coffee, and pumpkin spice latte. Pair it with a breakfast sandwich or pastry.

Doppio Pasticceria

Doppio is a Sicilian bakery not too far from the Baltimore Museum of Art. Not only do they have your usual choice of coffees, espresso-based drinks, and pastries, but they also offer Italian lunch and dinner options! It’s the perfect spot to grab a cappuccino and a cannoli before wandering through the museum or meeting friends for a cozy weekend lunch.

Whether you’re looking for a quiet corner to study, a cozy spot to catch up with friends, or a new weekend ritual, Baltimore’s coffee scene has something for everyone. Stepping off campus to explore these local cafés is not only a great way to support small businesses but also to experience more of what the city has to offer. So next time you’re tempted to head to Starbucks, grab a friend, venture a little farther, and find your new favorite cup of coffee in Charm City.