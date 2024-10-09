Tips for the Class of 2028: Adjusting to College Life 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Moving away from your family for the first time can be freeing, but more so overwhelming. Especially when you have an exam tomorrow that you haven’t studied for yet, you can’t find the food you like around campus, and so forth. These are all, unfortunately, normal for new college students, but it is even more common to adapt to life in a new and different environment at Loyola.

A Theology exam today, language exam tomorrow, two projects due later this week, where do I start? What subjects should I prioritize? How do I study? The first and biggest issue I delt with was overthinking how I was going to handle a stressful academic situation, taking time out of my day worrying instead of studying. Completing either the harder subjects and/or larger assignments first is a great start. Although daunting, completing the challenging assignments sooner rather than later will benefit you in the future. Studying is a time-consuming process, so the best way to go about it is to complete work in segments and take short breaks every now and then. A Starbucks latte and a snack always, without a doubt, boosts the homework process as well. I personally need to be in a public area to avoid the distractions of technology and social media, but some prefer a silent space, like the library. It is always beneficial to learn your own study habits and needs for advanced success.

Although academics is a top priority in college, one cannot be successful without creating a healthy balance between personal enjoyment and school. Getting involved at Loyola is the best way to make friends, remain busy, and utilize your creative outlets. Student Engagement has something for all, whether its club or intramural sports, theatre, art, writing, baking, and so much more; Loyola has a home for everyone. There are also fun events every day on campus, such as hikes, craft-making, discussions, food, sports games, and more, which can all be found on The Bridge.

College can be demanding, but it is a significant time for self-discovery. The best part about it is you have the opportunity to determine what ignites your interests, and you are able to study that interest in depth at a higher-level education. Loyola has exceptional resources if you are struggling, and you are not alone.