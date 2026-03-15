Thoughts On Love Is Blind Season 10

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I have been a fan of Love Is Blind since the first season came out in 2020. I have watched every episode, reunion and after the altar specials. The show has lost a bit of its central purpose as an experiment. Lots of people who aren’t ready to get married come on this show, or come on it for the wrong reasons.

For those who don’t know, Love Is Blind is a show where around 30 single men and women go on dates with each other in pods where they can’t see each other. Each season takes place in a different state in the US, and this season was set in Ohio. Over the course of 10 days, they are expected to narrow down their connections and get engaged sight unseen. Then go out in the real world, live together, meet each other’s families, and get married in 6 to 8 weeks. All of this to answer the question: Is love truly blind? In order to save time, I’m only gonna talk about the couples that made it to the altar.

Emma and Mike

Emma and Mike’s biggest qualm was their views on future children. Emma was adopted as a baby from China and has no idea about who her birth parents are. Emma was born with a birthmark over her entire body that, if not removed, could cause melanoma, resulting in 10 surgeries by the age of 7.

She told Mike about all of this in the pods and how she didn’t know if she wanted kids because of all of her medical problems. All the while, they still bonded over their love for their families. He reassured her that she would be a great mother, and she assured him she could see a family with him. They reiterated this conversation many times throughout the show and with both of their families. Outside of this, they seemed to be happily coupled up.

They made it to the altar with Emma saying I do and Mike saying I don’t. He said he wanted to marry someone who is 100% about wanting kids, and he knew that Emma wasn’t that. They seemed civil after the ceremony and I don’t think they should’ve made it all the way to the altar and it was a bit doomed from the start. I think he thought that she would eventually come around, but she never did, and they weren’t compatible in that area and that’s okay.

Amber and Jordan

I was rooting for Amber and Jordan this entire season because I thought they were cute in the beginning. Jordan had originally said that one of his deal-breakers was someone with kids, but he still proposed to Amber. Amber has a 10 year old daughter named Emma from a previous relationship, and Jordan knew this when getting engaged.

Somewhere in between the weeks of Mexico and the wedding day, the pressure of being a step-father overcame him. He told one of the other guys about it, but not Amber, and it rightfully upset her. Ultimately though they made up and he officially met her daughter a couple of days before the wedding. It reportedly went very well, but I thought that was cutting it a little close.

Jordan was really, really nervous on the day of the wedding, and I thought he would say no. On the other hand, Amber was very sure that she wanted to marry him. Amber’s brother walked her down the aisle, and before he started talking about how he thought that Jordan was going to say no. That is not something you say to a bride on her wedding day; he didn’t need to say all that, even if it was true or not.

They did end up both saying I do, but there are many rumors that Jordan was going to say no and thought Amber would too but she didn’t so he said yes.

This experiment is way too fast for a single parent. Only introducing your child so late to someone who is going to be their new parent figure for life is something that must be so confusing.

Ashley and Alex

Ashley and Alex had a very steamy reveal and immediate chemistry after their reveal, and when they were in Mexico. Yet their relationship took a turn for the worse when an argument about how often they are intimate turned into another argument about what exactly Alex’s job was and how often he moved.

Alex retold the story of his relationships and their timeline, and it seemed like more girls seemed to be revealed, and his story of all the places he’s lived started to make less sense. Ashley seemed to forgive him for not telling the entire truth and for his complicated love life before the pods.

This is obviously someone who is not ready for marriage if he can’t keep a stable relationship for more than a couple of months. Ashley seemed to realize that on her wedding day. She immediately stopped Alex before he said his decision at the altar and said I don’t. She couldn’t get over his lies, and that was not something she wanted in a partner, even if he had made up for it. She had said many times that she had been cheated on many times and did not want wool drawn over her eyes. Alex seemed to walk away unscathed and didn’t understand the question of his integrity.

I thought they would make it when they first got together but it seemed that it was mostly excitement and lust that fueled them. He and his 10-year-old soccer dreams and references, I’ve had enough of, and I can’t wait to see what is said at the reunion.

Vic and Christine

Most unproblematic couple in a while. They were perfect from their reveal and seem to really love each other and bond over their shared religion. Despite some of Christine’s insecurities about her family, they have both reassured and truly loved each other.

They didn’t have much screen time because they didn’t go to Mexico, which was weird. They also didn’t fight or have any drama it seemed. Their wedding was cute, with Vic’s sister marrying them. I already knew it would be a yes for both of them. So glad they got married and can’t wait to see more of them!