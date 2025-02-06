The Weeknd’s Final Bow: ‘How Hurry Up Tomorrow’ Completes a Legacy

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Weeknd’s sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, was released on Friday, January 31st, and it is already smashing records. The 22-track album racked up 58 million streams in its first 24 hours on Spotify, making it the most-streamed album debut of 2025—a record that other artists will not find easy to surpass. Hurry Up Tomorrow also cements its place in The Weeknd’s legacy as the final record of his second trilogy, alongside record-breaking releases After Hours and Dawn FM.

But what is the reasoning behind Hurry Up Tomorrow‘s overwhelming success? This isn’t just another album—it’s a farewell. The Weeknd, as a persona, is coming to an end, and Abel Tesfaye has used this trilogy to gradually say goodbye to the character that has defined his career for over a decade. Since his emergence in 2010, The Weeknd has consistently pushed boundaries in music, blending genres, storytelling, and striking visuals into a brand that is both unique and instantly recognizable. Hurry Up Tomorrow serves as both a reflection and a culmination of everything Tesfaye has built.

Musically, the album showcases The Weeknd’s versatility, blending R&B, hip-hop, synth pop, and electronica influences, all styles that he has exhibited previously in his career. One of the standout tracks, “Cry For Me”, serves as a powerful homage to Michael Jackson, an artist who has deeply influenced Tesfaye’s sound and performance style. In the song, he subtly integrates a sample of Jackson’s iconic hit “Thriller”, seamlessly blending the past with his own evolving artistry.

Beyond its sound, Hurry Up Tomorrow is also deeply personal. Tesfaye reflects on the highs and lows of his rise to stardom, addressing themes of loneliness, excess, and self-discovery. Tracks like “Wake Me Up” and “Red Terror” showcase his contemplative lyricism, with the album even touching on his Ethiopian heritage, drawing parallels between his mother’s migration story and his own journey in the music industry.

To conclude his album and his career, Tesfaye ends the final song on the album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, with a transition into a track of his first song released, High For This. This seamless shift creates a full-circle moment, symbolizing the journey from his debut to his grand farewell. The echoing notes of High For This serve as a nostalgic reminder of how far he has come, leaving listeners with a bittersweet reflection on the evolution of his artistry.

With Hurry Up Tomorrow, The Weeknd is not just breaking records—he is closing a chapter in one of the most influential careers in modern music. Whether this truly marks the end of his era as The Weeknd or the beginning of something new, one thing is certain: his impact on the industry is undeniable, and his farewell is nothing short of legendary.