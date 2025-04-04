The End of the Weeknd: A Final Bow in Summer 2025 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Abel Tesfaye, universally known as The Weeknd, has released his sixth studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow, marking the termination of his musical journey under this stage name. The release of a new album always comes with its corresponding tour. Abel will take his final bow as The Weeknd at his After Hours Til Dawn 2025 Stadium Tour, performing at 26 different cities across North America. Abel announcing his final album and tour does not only signify the end of his music career, but the end of a long era of emotional baggage and temptation.

Released on January 31, 2025, the 22-track album serves as the final chapter in a trilogy that includes After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022). Hurry Up Tomorrow contains elements of various pop, R&B, and hip-hop genres. The album features collaborations with current top artists, such as Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Future, and Lana Del Rey. This latest project portrays his journey in the spotlight, and the realization of his suffering he endured during this evolutional time.

Throughout Hurry Up Tomorrow, Tesfaye reflects on the lustful lifestyle that defined The Weeknd’s persona- filled with excess, temptation, substance abuse, and self-destruction. Each track unfolds like a confession, chronicling the highs and lows of fame, manipulation, and toxic relationships. His first song on the album, “Wake Me Up”, dives into the suffocating weight of indulgence, while his last song, “Hurry Up Tomorrow” signals his readiness to move forward. The album’s narrative follows this transformation; with its second half showing his maturity and the further themes of redemption, self-discovery, and closure.

For over a decade, The Weeknd embodied a reckless, larger-than-life alter ego- one that Tesfaye now admits he no longer identifies with. In previous interviews, he has spoken about how his music mirrored his darkest moments, but now he seeks to embrace a future free from those demons. Hurry Up Tomorrow is not just an album; it is a farewell letter to the persona he crafted and the unrestrained life he embraced during that time.

As Abel Tesfaye embarks on his final tour as The Weeknd, he is not just leaving behind a name; he is leaving behind an era. He plans to step away from his large media presence after the tour, and to focus on making a new and improved name for himself as a musician.