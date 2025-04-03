The End-of-Semester Bucket List: What Loyola Students Should Do Before Summer Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

The end of the semester is fast approaching. However, finals and projects may take over your life, so making time for some last-minute experiences before your summer break is essential. Whether you’re a senior preparing to graduate or just wrapping up another year, this bucket list will help you make the most of your semester at Loyola!

Go to a Spring Event

The Spring semester is packed with campus events, from concerts like Loyolapalooza to student organization events. Whether it is one last club meeting or a sports banquet, attend at least one more event to make the most of your experience.

Take a Spontaneous Day Trip

A great part of Loyola’s campus is the city’s surroundings. Take a break from studying and writing papers and take a trip to Washington, D.C., or explore Baltimore. A day trip adventure with your friends is a perfect way to refresh before exams or celebrate the great time you have already had!

Hang out on the Quad

Enjoy the warm weather by grabbing some friends, a blanket, and your favorite campus meal for a day on the Quad. Some of the best memories at Loyola come from hanging out with your friends between classes and relaxing on the Quad. Spend some time unwinding from the stress of your classes and soak in the last moments of your semester.

Have One Last Night Out

Living in a city like Baltimore gives Loyola students many opportunities to try new restaurants and visit different neighborhoods across the city. You can go to your favorite off-campus restaurant or try something new, see a movie, or go for a walk in a new area. Try popular restaurants for Loyola students like Wicked Sisters, Miss Shirley’s, or Papi’s Tacos!

Capture Campus Memories

As the semester ends, it is important to take a moment to appreciate your campus. Visit your favorite spots, reflect, or snap a picture to remember some of your favorite memories. If you’re graduating, consider recreating a photo from your freshman year to see how much you’ve changed.

No matter how you wrap up the semester, leave with no regrets. Use this bucket list to make the most of your final moments of the spring semester. College moves fast—make sure to cherish every moment.