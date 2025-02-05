‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 Episode 1 Thoughts and Hot Takes 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Week One of Season 29 of “The Bachelor” aired Monday, Jan. 27, and our new bachelor, Grant, is ready to find love! 25 new women arrived at the Bachelor Mansion in Agoura Hills, California, hoping they could be “the one.”

Grant is 30 years old, from Houston, and was one of the men on Jenn’s season of the Bachelorette. The one hour and 25-minute episode was filled with excitement, fun, and, of course, drama.

By the end of the night, 20 girls were left, and I’m here to share my five thoughts, predictions, and possibly hot takes about what happened during the first impression episode.

(Disclaimer: spoilers ahead!)

The Over-the-Top Entrances

Ok, I get making a memorable first impression so Grant remembers you, but enough with the cliché car entrance. And of course, how could I not bring up the llama girl. Again, I get making an impression, but y’all are doing too much. I think the entrances where the girls have a prop or give Grant something are cute, simple, and effective.

Also, I’m not sure how Parisa got a rose after making a PowerPoint presentation with AI generative photos of her and Grant at their future wedding because that is #weird. I know it was not an entrance, but it needed to be said.

Whole Lot of Smooching

While taking notes to write this article, I kept a kiss count for the episode, but there were so many kisses that I lost count! This episode, the girls were gunning for a kiss from Grant. I thought Joey from last season of ‘The Bachelor’ kissed less girls on the first night, but after looking into it, he kissed seven girls!

The kiss where the wedding cake girl walked in on Zoe and Grant and said, “holy sh*t,” was especially priceless.

First Impression Rose

The first impression rose went to llama girl, a decision I was quite surprised by. Alexe from Cananda was the fourth kiss of the night and her and Grant spent quite a bit of time together. Personally, I thought Juliana or Allyshia would get the First Impression rose because they also kissed Grant and seemed like they connected with him more. Alexe, on the other hand, seemed to force their interaction and kind of seemed like a pick-me girl.

This Season’s Firecrackers

Throughout the episode, I was trying to pick up on who was going to be the next “Maria” (one of the girls from Joey’s season of the Bachelor who, although I liked, caused a lot of drama). Dina from Chicago seemed to get a good bit of screen time, most of it being comments about the other girls. Carolina is seen at the very end of the episode making some bold statements that we’ll hear in episodes to come.

Personal Faves

On the more positive side, there are quite a few girls I’m rooting for! Chloie from New York is adorable and I love the curvy girl representation! Juliana seems really sweet and the video of her and her grandparents was so cute. Ella’s dress, hair, makeup, and back tattoos were in fact eating! Not gonna lie, I thought Bailey giving Grant a wig to look like her was really funny.

The quick season recap at the end of the episode seems like there is a lot of romance and drama to come. We see Grant unable to decide who to pick an hour before he is supposed to propose, but who will be the two girls it comes down to?

What were your thoughts about Grant’s first episode? I can’t wait to tune in for the next episode!

Keep calm and avoid responsibility – Bridget