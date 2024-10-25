This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Amid midterm season, it can be difficult to stay on track of your daily routine. With the many difficulties we all know, this article provides you with a couple of tips on how to survive midterm season feeling better prepared and more confident.

Time Manage

With daily and weekly scheduling, consistent with your study times, assignments, test dates, and everything else deemed important, navigating midterm week(s) will become easier as everything important to you is accessible on your phone and or agenda. It’ll also become easier for you to track your unfinished assignments, schedule study sessions and meetings, and keep track of upcoming events.

Ask Questions

Before the big test, ask questions during class to gain a better understanding of the content. By clearing up confusion ahead of time, your study sessions will consist of you revisiting old material instead of relearning topics. Your time will be better spent if you ask your professor questions in class rather than in your study session the night before your test.

Study with Peers

As study sessions can last from a couple of minutes to a couple of hours, it can become daunting to continue studying as you feel restless and stressed by yourself. Studying with peers and close friends can elevate your study sessions from being boring and tense to being more fun and engaging.

Put in the Time

As we all know, studying can be difficult in times of stress. But by putting in the time and effort in a healthy manner, you can achieve your goals. If it’s by studying 30 minutes every day leading up to the test or by studying for 5 hours, consistently the day before, putting in the study time will definitely help you get closer to your desired grade.

Downtime

Midterm season is a demanding time for all who need to study for long periods of time for an extensive period. It can be very exhausting and frustrating due to a lack of personal time away from textbooks and computer screens. By incorporating necessary downtime into your schedules, you will feel better mentally and physically to tackle your work.

With these useful tips, midterm season can be slightly easier to get through with managing your schedules, asking your professors questions, studying with friends, putting in the work effectively, and by giving yourself the required downtime away from your studies. With that, good luck to everyone who has midterms!