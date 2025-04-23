Study Tips & Motivation for Finals

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

We are right around the corner from finals season which is super exciting because that means summer break is within sight, but also scary because you’ll be studying nonstop, and you have to pack all of your things in one car trip once you’re done. But it doesn’t have to be as scary as you think!

Let’s be real—finals season feels like a weird mix of let’s get this sh*t and I’m one flashcard from breaking down. But don’t panic! You’ve already survived group projects, confusing lectures, and that one midterm that made zero sense. You’ve got this. Now it’s just time to channel your inner academic weapon and power through.

I have come up with a list of tips and motivation for finals season that will keep you in your grind-set and help you feel ready to submit that paper or take that exam! (Disclaimer: these are suggestions, you know what works for you!)

Look good = feel good!

Maybe you’re internally freaking out about how much you have to study this next week and a half (me too girl), but you don’t have to look like it. Before you head to the library for the day, put on a cute outfit, do your hair, or put on some makeup to boost your confidence, which can in turn help you feel motivated and confident to study. Sometimes when I’m in a sweatshirt and sweatpants, my mind thinks it’s time to relax, so being a little more dressed up puts me in the mindset to do work.

Try different study spots!

Don’t get me wrong, I love a good study session in the library, but being there for 8+ hours might not be conducive for effective studying. Switch it up every few hours or try a different spot each day! I’m not always up for the trek to the library from the West side of campus, so I have found that I like studying in the Forbes bubble in Beatty, the third floor of Fern, Fern huddle rooms, Humanities Café, the common spaces in Humanities, and Boulder 2.0. I’m able to move around, get food if I want, and not get tired of the same space.

Find an organization system that works for you!

There are so many ways to plan and stay organized for finals so like I said, do what works best for you! I’m always so impressed by Notion girlies because they always seem so organized and I could never figure out how to use it, so I use a physical planner to write down assignments and events, then I use my Notes app to time block my days. I know people love Google Calendar to track upcoming assignments, or sometimes a sicky note with the day’s to-do list is simple and effective.

Self-care, self-care, self-care!!!!

It’s easy to stay up late studying or to neglect simple things when there is so much on your plate, but self-care is vital for preventing burnout. It’s hard because you want as much time to study but doing simple things like staying hydrated, getting movement, eating three meals a day, and giving yourself breaks will go a long way. I always tell myself that tired work is never good work, so I try to take a break or go to bed if it’s late and reenergize myself so I can study effectively later.

Romanticize studying!

Personally, sitting down to start studying is really hard when my bed is really comfy, so I try to make studying as aesthetically pleasing as possible. Get a good drink, put on some good music or white noise, watch studying motivation TikToks, get out your markers, and find a cute spot to get yourself in the studying mood.

Know your “why”!

It’s easy to procrastinate and lose motivation when studying, so remember why you are studying, whether it’s for a certain grade, GPA, future job, etc. Make your future self proud and remember that you get to study, and you get to take these classes. Pretend that you are competing with someone else for an opportunity and that you’ll win by studying. It might sound goofy, but literally do anything to keep yourself from scrolling on your phone or taking unnecessary breaks.

I hope these tips help you lock in and make sure to treat yourself once you’re done because you earned it! Good luck studying, Greyhounds, and see you in the fall semester!!!