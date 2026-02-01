Study Abroad Must-Visits: My Favorite Cities From Studying Abroad 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last semester, I had the opportunity of a lifetime and studied abroad in Copenhagen, Denmark. I could go into an entire five-page essay about my experience studying abroad and everything I learned, but I have a better idea. I am going to share four cities from studying abroad in Europe that you must visit if you find yourself in Europe.

London

Anyone who has talked to me recently knows that London was my absolute favorite city that I visited while studying in Europe. While I was in London, I had the opportunity to see two musicals, Mamma Mia and The Phantom of the Opera, which were both amazing. Additionally, I took a day trip to Oxford and toured the university. I loved walking around London with my friends, shopping, and seeing the notorious landmarks such as the Big Ben and Buckingham Palace. I plan on definitely going back to London in the future, and would suggest a trip there to anyone studying abroad in Europe.

Budapest

The beauty of this city truly encapsulated me. The parliament building was so pretty it looked fake! This city, overall, was just so quaint and walkable. I loved walking over the bridge to the other side of the city and seeing the Buda Castle on top of the small mountain. I went to Budapest with some friends I made while studying abroad, and we had such a fun time. We did a boat tour on the Danube River on our last night there, and it was unforgettable.

Paris

This sounds cliché, but Paris really is worth the hype! Going to the Louvre in real life and seeing the Eiffel Tower with my own eyes was an out-of-body experience. The croissants were, in fact, as good as everyone says they are. I definitely need to go back because the city is huge and there is so much more I want to see.

Copenhagen

Now, I may be a little bit biased since Copenhagen was my home base, but I truly fell in love with this city. I loved exploring the different neighborhoods, trying new coffee shops, and swimming in the canals in the summertime. This city is truly so livable, with some of the best public transportation in the world and a walkable city setup. I am so grateful that I chose to study in Copenhagen last Fall, and I would choose that city in every lifetime.

I hope these locations sparked your interest or gave you inspiration for your next European trip! I could go on and on about more fun places to travel to, but these four stuck out to me. And if you are looking to study abroad in the future, consider Copenhagen!