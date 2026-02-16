Staying In: Fun Activities to Do With Friends if You Don’t Want to Go Out

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I don’t know about you, but some weekends, I want to stay in. Sure, going out is so much fun, but sometimes I am just not in the mood to get dressed up and leave my apartment. Since having an apartment in college since my sophomore year, my friends and I have come up with some fun things to do on days that we want to stay cozy. Here are some of my favorite activities to do on a night in that are fairly low budget and low maintenance.

Paint Night

I cannot tell you how many times my friends and I have done a paint night. It is so much fun and so easy. All you have to do is buy or order a set of paints and a pack of canvases, and you are all set. If you want to do something more creative, painting glasses is also a great idea. You can find cheap glasses to paint at stores like Michaels or even the Dollar Store. For design inspiration, simply log on to Pinterest for hundreds of ideas!

Movie and Snacks

Everyone loves watching a good movie with friends. It costs almost nothing, and is a great way to bond with each other. To make it even more fun, have each of your friends bring a snack for everyone to share, so you have a bunch of different foods to eat during the movie.

Cooking a Fun Dinner

Personally, I love trying new recipes and cooking delicious meals. It is even better with friends! Some ideas for dishes to cook together include homemade pizzas, pasta, chicken and vegetables, and tacos. Sharing food is the best feeling, and cooking it together is even better!

Game Night

Whether it is board games or card games, a good old-fashioned game night is the way to go. If you have a TV, downloading Jackbox and playing together is such an easy and fun way to play games with friends. There are also a variety of apps you can download to play games together.

DIY Spa

College can get so busy and stressful, so having a relaxing self-care and beauty night with friends is so therapeutic. I like to do face masks with my friends and paint each other’s nails or do each other’s hair in fun styles. Grab some face masks and nail polish, and you’re all set!

I hope that some of these ideas spark your interest for your next hangout with your friends. There is no need to spend excessive amounts of money going out this weekend when you can try these fun activities at home. I can assure you that all of these activities will leave you feeling happy and relaxed.