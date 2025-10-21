She’s Here to Slay (Literally): The Skullector Doll That Has Alien & Monster High Fans Talking

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In space, no one can hear you scream. Yet, when Monster High revealed their newest addition to the Skullector lineup, I screamed anyway. Loudly. Three times. It wasn’t because the new Xenomorph doll was a perfect crossover for my tastes, or because I’d been deprived of some authentic and eclectic Alien content, or because I could finally see that Alien and Monster High fans really are everywhere… OK, maybe it was because of those things. She’s just so cool!

A Little Background:

For the non-Monster High fans, Skullector is the ever-growing doll collectors’ personal haven. It features the general style of classic Monster High dolls, while collaborating with external media to bring a new take on beloved characters. Some of the past installments in this lineup were Elvira (Elvira: Mistress of the Dark) in 2023, Emily (Corpse Bride) in 2025, Gill-Man (Creature from the Black Lagoon) in 2024, and the Grady Twins (The Shining) in 2020. Really, any franchise, movie, or TV show with spooky, horror, or Halloween vibes has a chance of appearing in this collection. Mattel (the brand behind Monster High, Barbie, Hot Wheels, etc.) brings fashion chicness to each Skullector collab, creating a legacy of unique dolls and connecting fans from all sides of horror.

For the non-Alien fans, the Xenomorph creatures appear in every movie/TV show made under the Alien franchise’s banner (or, at least, I think they do. I didn’t watch Resurrection, Prometheus, or Covenant myself, but there were enough negative reviews that I got the gist of it). Their life cycle usually results in a few dead crewmembers and melted spaceship decks. Nothing really tops the dread you feel on the first watch-through of Alien (1979), as well as the everlasting awe for Xenomorphs, the so-called “perfect organisms.” They’re biomechanical wonders that run on corrosive acid and feed off of human fear — and their blood.

So, how will someone like me, a long time fan of Alien movies and paraphernalia in my teens and the original Monster High show and movies in my childhood, react to this horrifically fang-tastic crossover? Well, I’ll analyze each and every detail of the doll, just like literally everyone else on the internet did once the Xenomorph’s full elegance graced our screens. She is beauty, she is grace, and, dear reader, she can easily tear the skin off of your face.

Oh. My. God. You can’t hear it, but I just screamed for a fourth time. I cannot get enough of her!

I fell in love with this Xenomorph doll from the moment I saw her, and I hope you can nerd out with me while I describe her outfit in detail. Whether you’re an Alien fan like me, are interested in unique dolls, or enjoy fun fashion, I hope you’ll enjoy this next bit.

The Terrifyingly Gorgeous Doll From Head To Toe:

I’ll start with her face. In the Alien movies and TV show, one of the most prominent features about Xenomorphs is their long, smooth skull, and their distinct lack of eyeballs. The translucent dome-visor covering a Frankenstein’s Bride’s level of hair helps preserve that otherworldliness. While she does still have eyes, the irises are a full black that have painted-on reflections of stars, continuing the extraterrestrial theming. This Xenomorph doll also features the biomechanical pipes where her ears, cheeks, and neck would be — a near mirror image of how the actual Xenomorphs look.

So far, she’s perfect. But then, you start to get a closeup of the torso and arms, and that’s about where I start screaming again.

Her chest is caged by external ribs, with an oil-like continuation on her stomach, and those pipes from her face continue beneath her skin. To my utter delight, they even included the Xenomorph’s signature back vents! They’re a perfect nod to her biomechanical origins and give her a uniqueness from other dolls in the Skullector lineup.

On her arms is where the fashion piece of this doll really begins to shine, with a royal bell sleeve encasing her arms and accurately spiky elbows. A translucent fabric with a reflective pattern naturally flows into one of my favorite parts about her: her accurately six-fingered hands.

Seriously, look at them! They gave her claws and creepily-pointed knuckles to complete the upper half beautifully. I’d be so down to paint those nails, if she wouldn’t likely, y’know, maul me.

You’ll also notice her tail made of exposed vertebrae and a sharp, murderous tail end. In the movies, the Xenomorphs use their tails as just another tool at their disposal to kill off characters like plot armor doesn’t exist. On this doll, her tail is fully opposable, so maybe this is possible in real life too.

Then, you get into the high-fashion part of this doll. The Xenomorph’s legs in-canon to the Alien franchise are these skinny, unnatural, and honestly raptor-like appendages. They aid it in things like climbing up walls to kill characters, crawling on the ceiling to kill characters, running at full speed down a hallway to jump and kill characters — you know, the normal, daily Xenomorph activities. The Skullector Xenomorph, however, adds a graceful flair to that monstrous creature while still keeping the essential Alien details.

Within that fashion piece is, of course, the addition of the long, flowing, floor length skirt. Like the sleeves, this skirt is almost fully transparent with a holographic reflective pattern, but this pattern is unique. Any Alien fan would recognize it immediately: it’s the life cycle of a Xenomorph. There’s even a baby Xenomorph near the bottom! Isn’t it so cute? …Just me? OK.

Now comes my favorite part of the whole doll. It’s easy to miss at first glance, especially with the general overpouring of creativity the design team at Mattel gave to her, but once I noticed it, I screamed a sixth time.

Look. At. Those. Heels! Also notice the spiked calcaneus and pointed toenails, accurate to the Xenomorphs in Alien as well, blah, blah — whatever. Her heels are Facehuggers, one of the most terrifying parts of the original Alien movie! Remember when executive officer Kane got a Facehugger to the face and was the first victim to its asphyxiation and Chestburster death? I sure do, and when I saw this footwear, I screamed again (it’s at seven, now). It’s just the most perfect addition to an already perfect doll of the perfect organism.

The best part? Look at the platform of the heel. It’s an actual Xenomorph face! How much more detailed can you get? Oh, sorry, you can get more detailed, because the actual heel part of the tail of the Facehugger, which rises up her ankle and coils up her calf — just like how Facehuggers do in the Alien franchise! The creativity of her design team is off the charts here.

The Internet Agrees — She’s A Masterpiece:

Well, in case you couldn’t tell, I love this doll, and so do other Skullector and Alien fans on the internet. They’ve been seen praising the detail in this gorgeous doll, with people across Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, and the Skullector and Alien fan wikis noting how special and unique the Xenomorph doll is. In fact, her reception was so positive that she sold out within 10 minutes of being available on Mattel’s site — the only place she could be purchased!

Many who have been fans of Skullector noted that this collab was one of the best they’ve seen from the lineup in years, pointing to the 2021 release as one of the last “good” ones. Alien fans echoed the same sentiment from their own franchise, citing the promising start and gradually annoying and infuriating end of the Alien: Earth TV show. Alien fans are a little miffed, but this doll brought back the classic Alien feeling immediately, brightening their days until they get a greenlight for the show’s season two.

The Skullector Xenomorph doll brings together horror fans across the spectrum: the campy fun of Monster High and the bloody terror of Alien. How could she not? She’s literally drop-dead gorgeous! She’s based off a killer creature, so you’d drop dead either way — from her glamour, or her claws. Regardless, this collab already has people from all corners of the internet connected, and I have a feeling they’ll keep talking about this for a long time.

https://creations.mattel.com/products/monster-high-skullector-alien-doll-jdr69

https://www.idlehandsblog.com/2025/10/monster-high-unveils-new-alien.html