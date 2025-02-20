Quite a Rough Start: Donald Trump’s First Days in Office 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Donald Trump was elected as president for the 2024 election year, and he dove head-first into signing bills and more. Usually, I would be impressed with a president that has already done so much for America, but not in this case. I cannot hide my bias; I did not vote for President Trump and have never seen him as a good person. As far as this second term is going, I can certainly agree with my earlier views.

Trump has attempted to prevent transgender students from playing women’s sports, stopped deliveries from China and Hong Kong, and threatened to cut off aid to South Africa. Oh, and this has all taken place within the first 19 days of his term.

Trump’s first “big” order was renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. This was to honor America and all the good it’s done for the world. While he could’ve been working on securing abortion rights or controlling gun access, Trump decided that this was the most important thing to focus on, renaming a territory. Trump declared that the number of immigrants in America is considered a national emergency, and more funding needs to go to the border. Trump also ordered that officials need to deny the right to citizenship to children of illegal immigrants or those on temporary visas. Children are being denied citizenship. Children.

Trump has signed more than 50 executive orders in his short time as president so far, which hasn’t occurred since former President Harry Truman. Trump is slowly reversing many of former President Joe Biden’s policies, including a mandate for the COVID-19 vaccine for federal workers. There is no need to be vaccinated anymore under Trump’s policy and considering he didn’t believe the virus was a real thing, this adds up. Trump has also pulled out of the Paris climate change agreement again (he previously withdrew in 2017), which has been a remarkable deal in attempt to limit the rise of temperatures. Trump pulled out of the one agreement that really could make a difference to climate change.

Trump has said that the US will only recognize two sexes, male and female. This is set to affect passports and visas, preventing anyone from identifying with the gender they feel the most comfortable with. Trump created a new executive order called, “Protecting Children from Chemical and Surgical Mutilation,” which will restrict hormone therapy and gender surgery from those that may want it. As a gay woman, I sympathize for the transgender community because I know our rights are up for grabs right now. We need to continue to speak about the treatment we deserve to have, as well as knowing our resources if more orders come through.

Trump has only been in office for 19 days and he is already hurting everyone that isn’t a white, straight, Christian man. He will not stop here, and everyone needs to be made aware of the terrible things he has already done and will continue to do during his second term.