Places to Visit in Baltimore: Sherwood Gardens

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Spring is in the air! The weather is warming up, meaning the outdoor festivities are beginning. Despite being in the city of Baltimore, Loyola students and Baltimore residents have plenty of opportunities to get outside and be in touch with nature.

This past weekend, I was able to visit Sherwood Gardens. Only a 10-minute walk from campus, Sherwood Gardens is a six-acre park located in the Guilford neighborhood of Baltimore. The garden features over 50,000 tulip bulbs that are planted annually. Additionally, dogwoods, flowering cherries and magnolias bloom throughout the gardens. There are also a variety of trees planted.

The best time of year to visit is mid April to early May, which is the peak bloom season for the tulips. A mosaic of different colored flowers cover the open space, making it a beautiful spectacle.

The park is completely free, making it an attraction to college students. On a nice day, you’ll find people playing catch, walking dogs and picnicking on the green. The park is not fenced in whatsoever, leaving plenty of open spaces for anyone to leisurely walk through.

There are also plenty of events that are held in the gardens. People can host personal events like weddings there!

Overall, if you’re in the Baltimore area looking for an outdoorsy activity, Sherwood Gardens is a great choice!