The arrival of October, with its change of scenery and chilly evenings, means it’s the perfect time of year to curl up on the couch with a thrilling book. I have prepared you with a shortlist of must-read books that will grip you tightly this fall at the edge of a pile of leaves. To embrace that eerie feeling, here are a few book suggestions I think you’ll love to read this season and a list of some others I recommend you should put on your to-read list this month.

Ninth House by Leigh Bardugo

If you haven’t discovered this dark world of Ninth House, now is the time to get familiar! Set at Yale University, this book brings together elements of corrupted academia, the supernatural, exploring secret societies, magic, and murder. The story follows Alex Stern, a girl with a troubled past who is tasked with keeping track of these suspicious activities at Yale after a tragic event, leaving us readers to question who put her up to this job. Follow Alex Stern in revealing the sinister secrets lurking behind the ivy-covered walls. Bardugo delivers a captivating story that’s perfect for those chilly October nights. You’ll find yourself wrapped in a blanket, clutching your book tighter with each twist and turn.

The Silent Patient by Alex Michaelides

If you’re in the mood for a thriller that keeps you guessing until the very last page, The Silent Patient is the best option for a suspense-filled read from the top of each page to the bottom. The story centers around Alicia Berenson, a painter who suddenly becomes a widow and is accused of murdering her husband. Enter Theo Faber, a psychotherapist determined to uncover the truth behind Alicia’s silence.This book is perfect for those who love a twisty narrative that makes you question everything you thought you knew. Michaelides’ writing is so sharp and compelling, pulling you into a web of secrets and psychological stimulation. Trust me, once you start reading, you won’t want to put this one down until you find out what happened. This one requires your best detective outfit!

Here are some other book reads I find to help you embrace the spooky season!

The Rainy Season by James Blaylock

Something Wicked This Way Comes by Ray Bradbury

Remains of the Day by Kazuo Ishiguro

A Night in the Lonesome October by Roger Zelazny

The Haunting of Hill House by Shirley Jackson

The Cider House Rules by John Irving

October is the ideal time to dive into stories that give you chills and keep you on your toes. With all these suggestions, I can assure you will provide that perfect mix of suspense, mystery, and a sprinkle of supernatural to hold us over till Halloween comes around the corner. So grab a pumpkin spice latte, snuggle into your blanket and reading spot, and get ready to be captivated by these spooky fall reads!