The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

On Tuesday, April 1, the confirmed cast of the iconic band was announced. There have been fancast after fancast, but the media dropped the official actors all across social media. The star-studded cast of Joseph Quinn, Barry Keoghan, Harris Dickinson, and Paul Mescal will be directed by Sam Mendes. In addition to the announcement of the cast, it was also said that this biopic will be four separate movies. Each one being the experience of the band from each member’s experience. The films will be released around the same time in April 2028.

I am excited as anyone would be for this biopic. With the recent success with “A Complete Unknown” about Bob Dylan, I am intrigued to see what other inspiration will be drawn from that movie.

I just have a few reservations.

Four Separate Movies

Why four? I know it is to fully see the perspective of each bandmate and their personal experiences while being a member. But I will not buy four separate movie tickets for a biopic multiverse. I just do not think these movies will do well in the box office, as the amount of movies might influence people to wait for it to be put on streaming platforms.

Accuracy

I feel like everyone knows something about The Beatles. It is a pretty iconic band, with some known scandals. It is also easy to look up their lives, spouses, drama, etc. because they existed when things were recorded diligently. How can we trust what the director puts on the screen will be the most accurate depiction of their lives during the timeline that is set for. Will some members or other people be vilified?

Artistic Leniency

This goes off my previous point. How far are we, as the audience, are going to let artistic visions take the forefront of these movies? At what point does the rose-tinted glasses come off and the director puts real life on the screen. Will that even happen? This is what scares me the most, as artistic vision might make the four movies unbearable to watch and ultimately not true.

Yes, I do have my reservations, but I am excited to see what the public thinks once these film debut in the next few years. We will have to wait a while, but I think this gap will allow us to brush up on our song knowledge and history of the band in totality. My only hope is that this saga will reignite people’s love for their music and appreciate what they have done for the music industry.