As a neurodivergent student one of the big things I need is a study space that builds an atmosphere for what I am working on. One of the biggest ways that I have hacked my brain to focus better is the input of audio.

Audio can be very overwhelming or distracting depending on what is being inputted into my brain. For example, if I am working at a coffee shop, I know that I might not want to be doing something I need more intense focus for. Understanding the audio that better supports the environment to focus and get work done, has significantly reduced the anxiety that I get around doing work.

Please note that this is not going to solve mental health problems. If you need further support, seek out mental health support in your area.

Here is a list of some of my favorite playlist/audios to listen to while I am studying or need to seriously lock in. Some of these are atmospheric will others are more music based.

Dark Academia

To Fulfill Your Hogwarts Dreams

Classical Music – But it is all from Movies

Cozy

Yule Log Fire

Light Academia

Focus/Lock in

Throwback Music (Non-Classical)