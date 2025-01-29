This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Class is back in session for the spring semester, meaning late night side quests and weekend adventures are back. Baltimore is a city with a rich history full of exciting events that students should take full advantage of. This spring semester, I encourage students to make a quick bucket list of all the activities that will get them off campus and into the city. Here’s my bucket list to get you started.

Howard Peters Rawlings Conservatory & Botanic Gardens

Opened in 1888, Rawlings Conservatory is a perfect opportunity to stop and smell the flowers, literally. Walk through five stunning greenhouses and take a bunch of cute photos across the half-acre garden. The ‘pay-what-you-can’ entrance fee and orchid shows emphasize the preservation of plant life. This is a great escape from the life of a stressed student in a busy city atmosphere.

The George Peabody Library

The George Peabody Library, opened in 1857, is a gorgeous five-story library flooded with natural light. Spend a few hours studying surrounded by first editions of Edgar Allan Poe, or cozy up to a good book among the 300,000 others. The library is connected to John’s Hopkins University but is open to the public for free. Remember to take plenty of photos and check beforehand to see if it is booked for a wedding!

Mount Vernon Flower Mart

To celebrate the end of the semester at the height of spring, grab a few friends and head over to the annual Flower Mart at Mount Vernon Place. On May 2 and 3, enjoy this free festival and experience the iconic lemon stick native to Baltimore. The event promotes green living and lines the streets with various flower stands and local food vendors. Stop by and enjoy a taste of Baltimore’s history accompanied by live music.

Sherwood Gardens

Featuring over 50,000 tulips, Sherwood Gardens is the perfect spot for a spring picnic. Located in a secluded community, the park is lined with flowers, and at dusk, the landscape and sky blend to become an easel of soft pinks and oranges. This is a great location for a girls’ night. Grab a picnic blanket, some snacks, and get ready to gossip in the warm spring air.

Make sure to fill your bucket list with a few of these spring-focused ideas and remember that college is for trying new things, not just getting a degree. Go on an adventure, try a lemon stick, and frolic through a field of flowers to figure out how you want to live your life while exploring the history of Baltimore.