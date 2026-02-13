My 2026 Love Song Playlist

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day has always been one of my favorite holidays. My parents have always made me feel special on this Day, whether it was flowers and a bear from my dad or small trinkets from my mom — it’s always been a day I look forward to. It’s the season of love, and I really enjoy celebrating it. You can celebrate with your significant other, family, friends, or even just by yourself. During this time, spreading love is so important, and one of my favorite ways to do so is through music. Here are my top six love songs that bring a little extra joy and love to this memorable holiday.

“Luther” by Kendrick Lamar

First on the list is Luther by Kendrick Lamar! This has been a favorite of mine for some time now, but it is extra special in the love season, from Luther Vandross’s tribute to the beat, SZA’s voice, the lyrics, etc. This song brings a joyful feeling, and each time I listen to it, I am filled with happiness.

“Is It a Crime” by Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis

Next, there’s “Is It a Crime” by Mariah the Scientist and Kali Uchis. Mariah the Scientist is one of my favorite artists right now. This song is all about a love that’s so deep, from the outside it might seem toxic or confusing, but inside, it means so much more than people realize. It really captures the essence of many love stories, and I love how meaningful and relatable it is. It’s one of those songs that perfectly fit the season, filled with love and emotion.

“Tears” by Sabrina Carpenter

One of my absolute favorites is ‘Tears’ by Sabrina Carpenter. The artist often referred to as the people’s princess has once again delivered a heartfelt, beautifully crafted song that resonates with many women. I believe it’s perfect for the romantic season. I truly adore everything about this song—her talent shines through effortlessly, and in my eyes, she can do no wrong, lol.

“Daisies” by Justin Bieber

Next up is Daisies by Justin Bieber. Growing up, I had the biggest crush on Justin, and now seeing him keep making music and living his dream is such a nostalgic trip down memory lane for me. He’s got a voice that’s absolutely lovely, and his lyrics are truly heartfelt. One of my favorite lines from the song is “Blowing kisses like ‘Will you catch ‘em or not?” — it’s such a sweet and adorable love song.

“I Just Might” by Bruno Mars

Second to last, we have “I Just Might” by Bruno Mars. I don’t know about you, but I love Bruno Mars, and he definitely knows how to make a catchy song that stays on the Billboard charts for weeks. Once again, he’s nailed it with this one. I love everything about this song, and if you want to just dance and feel the music, this is the song for you.

“So Easy (To Fall in Love)” by Olivia Dean

Lastly, we have So Easy (To Fall in Love) by Olivia Dean. This is definitely my absolute favorite song on the list. Even though I only recently discovered Olivia Dean last year, I just can’t get enough of her music. This was one of the first songs I listened to by her, and it always makes me feel so good inside. I love everything about it—the beat, her humming, the lyrics, the instruments. I’ve had this song on repeat and will keep playing it. It’s the perfect holiday theme song!

I hope these song picks bring you lots of peace and happiness during this season of love. Whether you’re celebrating with a partner, family, friends, or enjoying some time alone, remember to be kind to yourself and offer grace. Wishing you a very Happy Valentine’s Day!