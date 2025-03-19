This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

As Spring is quickly approaching, so are sunnier and longer days, warmer weather, beautiful flowers, and so much more. If you find yourself bored and stuck at home, read this article to help you come up with your next Spring activity.

Cherry Blossoms in D.C.

Enjoy a day trip to Washington D.C. for the stunning cherry blossoms. The beautiful sight of these flowers is definitely a sight you don’t want to miss. It has been predicted that the peak of bloom for the cherry blossoms in Washington D.C. will be from March 28-31 with the Cherry Blossom Festival beginning on March 20 and lasting until April 13.

You can also find events in the city such as the Blossom Kite Festival on March 29, Petalpalooza on April 5, and the National Cherry Blossom Parade on April 12. More information can be found here.

Fruit Picking at a Local Farm

Take an afternoon to visit a farm to pick yourself, your friends, or your family some fruit. The Spring offers fruits like strawberries, cherries, blueberries, apricots, and so many other great delights. Three farm locations in Maryland are listed:

First Fruit Farm, Inc. in Freeland, MD

Weber’s Cider Mill Farm Inc in Parkville, MD

Butler’s Orchard in Germantown, MD

Explore Nature

Spending time outdoors is a great way to enjoy Spring and the beauties it brings to nature. Walking, biking, hiking, picnicking, walking pets, or any of these activities with friends or family is a great way to appreciate the sights of newly bloomed flowers and wildlife. A few park suggestions are listed:

Rocks State Park in Harford County, MD

Piney Run Park in Sykesville, MD

Deep Creek Lake State Park in Swanton, MD

Patapsco Valley State Park – Hollofield Area in Ellicott City, MD

Museums

Maryland has a wide variety of museums. Ranging from arts to sciences, there’s a museum for every wonder and interest. A couple museums are listed below:

Walters Art Museum in Baltimore, MD

Peale Museum in Baltimore, MD

National Museum of Health and Medicine in Silver Spring, MD

National Aquarium in Baltimore, MD.

The Smithsonian Museums in Washington D.C.

With the weather becoming warmer and the outside becoming more enjoyable, the season of Spring is offering you many great activities for you to enjoy. This article provides many suggestions like enjoying a trip to D.C. for the sight of the Cherry Blossoms, picking fruit at farms, spending time at parks, and visiting one of Maryland’s great museums.