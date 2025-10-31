Midsemester Check-In

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College this time of year is a lot to handle- whether it be the last of the midterm rush, social and roommate stressors, or mental health concerns- this is your reminder to remember to take care of yourself during the hard and busy times of college.

School is the largest part of the college experience, considering that it’s why we’re here. Yes, the degree is our motivation, but it is also one of the most stressful aspects, and it is easy to forget to live when all you’re doing is hyperfixating on the grade on your midterm paper. Although midterms are almost over, the workload seems never-ending. It is very important to remind yourself that you are doing the best you can, and mistakes are okay. We balance a life of five classes, college living, and other daily pressures. Try to be easy on yourself, you’re where you’re supposed to be! I invested in a planner to help me organize my life, and it helps me “romanticize” assignments and appointments. Writing on paper is more effective, in my opinion.

We have officially hit the halfway mark for the fall semester, and chances are roommate and/or social concerns are surfacing around this time- it is normal! It has been almost two months of living together, and these living lifestyles change over time, as college schedules are now fully developed. This is your reminder that everything works out the way it’s supposed to, even if it doesn’t feel like that now! During these stressful times, making time for yourself should be a top priority. Being alone and doing something that fulfills your well-being makes for a more clear mindset and positive perspective. Watching your comfort movie or TV show, reading, video games, writing- anything that is a good detox is key. I personally like to have a sweet treat while I watch my comfort show, The Office; or I find calling my hometown friends and family helpful as well. These experiences can be different for everyone!

These two stressors can all affect your mental health and wellbeing. College sometimes feels like a bubble, where if we are in it for too long, it feels like it is all we have, especially for those without a car on campus (I can relate). That’s why college breaks can be a positive experience if we make it one. Baltimore is a great city with so much to offer, and we are lucky to have it to explore off campus. This semester, I have made it a priority to visit Fell’s Point or Hampden for some yummy coffee, food, and shopping at Baltimore’s local businesses. I found this a fulfilling experience, being able to explore outside of where we are every day.

This is just a fraction of tips to take care of ourselves; and remember, everyone has different experiences and different coping mechanisms to stress and conflict, so try to find what works best for you!