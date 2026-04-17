Manon Missing From Katseye’s ‘Pinky Up’: A Hiatus or Something More? 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a fellow Katseye enthusiast, I felt my heart skip a beat when Manon unexpectedly disappeared—just as shocked as you probably were. Manon isn’t just a member of the girl group; she’s, to me, one of my absolute favorites. Her effortless charisma, daring fashion sense, and radiant natural beauty captivate me every time I see her. Honestly, it’s almost impossible not to fangirl a little.

Back in late February, Katseye shared a heartfelt update, letting us know that Manon was taking a brief pause to focus on her health. Even with her absence, the group reassured us that they’d keep the music and momentum going, maintaining the bond with fans everywhere.

Soon after, Manon reached out to soothe our worries. “I’m healthy, I’m okay, and I’m taking care of myself. Thank you so much for checking in! Sometimes life throws us curveballs we can’t control, but I trust that everything is unfolding as it should,” she said.

But since that message, Manon has stepped back further—no updates on upcoming projects, and she’s even removed all Katseye-related content from her Instagram bio. She wasn’t part of their latest single, ‘Pinky Up,’ nor did she appear in the teaser or the new music video. All of this points to a chapter in her life that’s still unfolding. Throughout this silence, she’s continued to sincerely thank fans for their unwavering love and support.

Fans have been busy guessing why—some worry it’s the pressure, others wonder about the treatment she’s received—yet Manon and her fellow Katseye members haven’t shared much about what’s really going on. Whether her break is temporary or something more permanent, only time will tell.

What’s truly inspiring in moments like these is remembering that our celeb favorites are wonderfully human—flawed, vulnerable, and resilient. Let’s hold onto hope for Manon’s smooth recovery, confident she’ll return to the stage soon, shining brighter than ever. Here’s to her strength, her healing, and the beautiful dream of seeing her light up the world again.