Making Halloween Fashionably Sustainable: How You Can Craft a Chic Costume Without Harming Our Planet

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Halloween is coming up quickly, which means it’s time to start planning those costumes. However, a shocking 85% of Halloween costumes end up in a landfill where they will not break down correctly or produce toxic chemicals into the environment. This is because many Halloween costumes are made from polyester, a non-recyclable plastic. But, do not fear because there are ways you can build that jaw-dropping, one-of-a-kind costume without contributing to global warming or earthly harm.

Let’s go thrifting!

Thrifting is in, and it’s time you join the trend. Almost any and all costume ideas you have are ones others have had before. Start your DIY costume by simply walking into a thrift store. Thrift stores have a variety of different pieces you can choose from, making building your costume easier than ever. What’s more, thrift stores have inventory of gently-used clothes that come at great prices. Why buy brand new when a store might have exactly what you need for half the price?

With that, if you do decide to buy brand new, you can definitely donate your clothes to thrift stores rather than throwing them out. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Allow your clothes to go to a loving home for more wear and more uses. This way, your clothes are sure to make an impact that won’t come at the cost of Earth’s beauty.

Rest in peace, Shein.

The stores you buy brand new from matters too. In 2026, fast fashion is not cute. Fast fashion is the mass production and distribution of cheap clothes that reflect current fashion trends. Since the clothes are produced at such a fast rate and in large quantities, the actual quality of the clothes is deplorable. The clothes are created using synthetic fibers, most commonly polyester, that do not naturally decompose. Thus, the clothes are left to sit in piles or become incinerated to release detrimental fumes into our environment. So, next time you are making that Shein cart, delete it. I’ll admit I have bought from Shein before as the prices and pieces can be addicting as someone who’s a college student, but we should limit our use to a minimum. Halloween is such an easy time to find more unique pieces in different places. Whether it’s the thrift store or local boutiques, you should definitely take a peek elsewhere.

Calling all Depop addicts…

Don’t like going in-person to look at your options, get overstimulated in stores, or just not wanting to leave the comfort of your bed for your costume? Try Depop, an app designed for sellers to upload their used clothes and buyers to find exactly what they are looking for but second hand. This app has taken over my life, and I bought almost all of my Halloween costumes in one night. It’s great because you are basically thrifting but online and relatively every exact piece you are looking for is on there. Outside of those specific pieces, you can also find extraordinary staples on there too that you would not have found elsewhere. Depop is also admirable because you can haggle and send offers on pieces for lower prices. Going back to what was highlighted earlier, once you are done with your costumes you can also sell them on Depop for another person to buy too. You can even make profit by selling for higher than what you bought it for. If you are doom-scrolling, you might as well be productive about it and scroll through Depop to DIY your Halloween costume.

Hey! Can I borrow this?

Who doesn’t love hand-me-downs? If you know someone already wore your costume, chances are they still have it. No shame in the game for asking friends, family, or colleagues to borrow their pieces this Halloween. One of my costumes this year came entirely from my best friend’s closet. Take a little rummage through their wardrobe, you might be able to build something – between their clothes and yours – without ever spending a penny.

LOCK IN. Time to get crafty.

If you are bored and feel so inclined as well as possess a talent that I never will, you should make your costume yourself. You can definitely buy materials and grab that sewing machine to create a costume unlike any other. Start with what you find in your dresser or in the thrift, then add onto it to make it something new. Upcycling is a commendable hobby and extremely impressive. If you are able, why not give it a try? If it’s horrible, then laugh it off and you have a fun story to share.

Hopefully these suggestions can encourage you to put the polyester down and pick up something more worthwhile that will last you by helping our planet we call home.