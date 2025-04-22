Maintaining Long Distance Friendships: How to Stay Connected with your College Friends During the Summer  

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

I’m sure many college students are starting to dread leaving their friends for the summertime, especially if they go to school out of state like I do. Although not being around your friends as often is challenging, there are still some easy ways to stay connected with long-distance friends throughout the summertime. Here are four simple ways that you can stay in touch with your friends, no matter the distance!

Plan a Weekly Facetime Call

Planning a weekly video call with your friends can be a fun way to catch up, share experiences, update each other, and feel more connected. Texting is quicker and easier, but sometimes hearing your friend’s voices and verbally connecting is much more effective.

Create a Shared Story on Snapchat

One hidden gem that Snapchat offers as a feature is shared stories. All you have to do is go to your profiles, tap “+new story” and choose “shared.” Then, you will get the option to choose the friends you want to be in the story and give the story a fun name. I have a shared story with my friends from college, and it is such a fun way to share what is going on in our days and funny inside jokes.

Try to Plan a Trip to Get Together

If you are able, planning a time to get together at least once during the summer break can give you and your friends something to look forward to. It does not have to be anything crazy–it can simply be spending the weekend at one of your houses. A small amount of time together can go a long way!

Send Your Friends a Letter Every Once in a While

This may seem old-fashioned, but sending handwritten letters in the mail to your friends can make their day. I know that I always get so excited whenever I get mail, and this is a great way to show your friends you’re thinking of them.

I hope that this summer, you can implement at least one of these tools to stay connected with your friendships. Maintaining strong friendships in college while being away for several months at a time is not easy, but it doesn’t have to be impossible!