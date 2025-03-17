Local concerts to go to this Spring in the DMV Area

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

Tyler, The Creator (Tuesday April 1 at Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.)

While Tyler, The Creator might be a living legend with his genius discography, his ticket prices are no joke. I personally loved his new album CHORMAKOPIA and the videos I’ve seen online truly justify how his concerts are a one in a lifetime opportunity. Lil Yatchy also is opening for him and I know you all would love to sing along to drive ME crazy!

Lucy Dacus (Saturday April 19 at The Anthem, Washington, D.C.)

With her album Forever Is A Feeling coming out March 28, she has already made waves with her singles from this album. I doubt that Dacus will disappoint with her beautiful singing voice and balladry lyrics. If you’re looking for a chill night with calm music, her concert would be more than ideal. With Katie Gavin and jasmine.4.t opening for her I’m sure you’ll be able to discover new underrated artists as well. (Lucy Dacus Instagram post says the 18th but Spotify Live Events says the 19th)

Remi Wolf (Sunday April 27 at The Anthem, Washington, D.C.)

I am actually going to this one with my friend because my 20th birthday is the 28th! Remi Wolf is one of my favorite artists and I actually saw her when I went to the first day of the music festival ‘All Things Go’ last September. Wolf’s stage presence was no joke. She is definitely someone to see with her funky and honest lyrics. I’m looking forward to this concert and I know she will be so much fun and I loved her album Big Ideas, which she keeps going on tour for because in her words, “All I wanna do is tour forever and ever ahhhhhhh being at home is BORING”.

Malcolm Todd (Monday May 12 and Wednesday May 14 at The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD)

Todd opened for Omar Apollo this past year and collaborated with him as well. His song Chest Pain (I Love) is one you might know and it has been blowing up all over Tik Tok once again which is actually how I found him a couple of years ago. Malcolm Todd is truly a great and underrated artist. His songs are catchy in their lyricism and the guitar riffs get stuck in your head. Todd’s new self titled album, Malcolm Todd, set to release on April 4 of this year, I bet that it would be a great time regardless if you know him or not.

Grentperez (Monday May 19 and Tuesday May 20 at the 9:30 CLUB Washington D.C.)

Grentperez is another artist I saw at All Things Go last September and his energy was infectious. He was very funny and excited to be there and even though at the time I only knew one song by him it was easy to dance and sing along to his light and cute discography. Perez also has a new album coming out called Backflips in a Restaurant on March 28.

Djo (Thursday, May 1 at The Anthem, Washington, D.C.)

Djo is the music persona that Joe Keery has created and performed in for the past couple of years. You might know his song End of Beginning which talks about his connection to Chicago. Keery’s music is very experimental and is reminiscent of the talk music of the early 80s. His singles Basic being Basic or Delete Ya, have been stuck in my head. Djo is releasing his new album, The Crux, on April 4.