Lab Rescue: Giving Foster Dogs the Love they Deserve 

Thousands of dogs have no home, no family, and no vaccines and they need more support from the community. Lab Rescue LRCP is a nonprofit volunteer organization that is committed to rescuing and finding homes for hundreds of dogs along the east coast. Lab Rescue was established in 1991 and partners with Best Friends Animal Society.

Lab Rescue and Best Friends work together to ensure the safety of many dogs by providing foster families for them, while also paying for necessary vaccinations and food. Lab Rescue is especially important to me because my family has adopted and fostered through them for years.

My mom is a big animal lover, so fostering dogs was always talked about. We started in 2022, and for the past three years, my home has been filled with happiness and love because of the many four-legged creatures that have walked through it. If you or anyone you know is interested in fostering, here are a few reasons why it’s the best decision one could make:

It was bold of us to take on two dogs for our first foster attempt, but it turned out to be entirely worth it. Thor and Loki are a bonded pair from Lab Rescue and were looking for a home in early 2022. They were adopted after living with us for a month by an older couple. They love their home!

Smokey was also from Lab Rescue, and she was having no luck finding a home. She was old and moved slowly, so we didn’t have much hope for adoption. Smokey was with us for a couple of months before a lovely couple adopted her! She lived her last few months on a large plot of land, where she enjoyed taking laps in the field.

Next up is Maggie, our first foster-fail. The one downside to fostering is that you will want to keep them all, and sometimes you do! As soon as I met Maggie, I knew that she was staying with us. She is energetic and loving, and the best thing to come out of fostering with Lab Rescue.

Marley is a gentle giant who needed a foster, so of course, our family welcomed her in. She was adopted after many months and is loving her family and the other dogs in the house.

These dogs are only a few of the many that have been in my home, all because of Lab Rescue. Best Friends and other organizations need more support as their spaces are limited. Fostering is not the only way to help, as these organizations also need volunteers to transport dogs, donations for supplies, and more. Find out how you can help here.