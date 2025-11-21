It’s 2025 and I’m Just Now Watching Stranger Things 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While all my friends were enjoying their new favorite show in 2016, I was avoiding Stranger Things because it was too scary. For every new season release, I missed out on the jokes, the songs, and the trends that were taking over TikTok.

After attending a Joe Keery concert last spring, I finally decided it was time to brave my fear. For the fourth time, I began season one. I pushed through, and on this watch, it stuck.

While I know that I am incredibly late to this beloved show, I feared that my lack of nostalgia and familiarity over the last 10 years would have an impact on my ability to enjoy it. There are plenty of shows, which I will refrain from naming, I have gone back to watch that do not hold up to the test of time. With Stranger Things, however, I finally get the well-deserved hype.

Though I have spent significantly less time with these characters than the fans that have been around since the beginning, I think they are what makes the show so special. While most shows have less developed side characters or really focus on telling one person’s story, Stranger Things has given each of the show’s characters and wonderful actors the opportunity to showcase their personality and have their moment.

With each season, we get more storylines and more insight into each of the characters, like the introduction of Max in season two and the incorporation of Erica into season three. Even with these new additions, we continuously get deeper character development into characters like Dustin, Steve, Lucas, and Will. This makes a world of difference in the show’s humor, relatability, and storytelling.

Beyond the characters, the exciting plotlines of each season outdo their predecessors. With the development of more characters, the show’s ability to balance various storylines of equal intrigue is especially exciting. This complexity in storytelling is most apparent for me in season four, which is structured in a way that almost resembles that of a mystery. While all the characters are navigating various issues in the present, the flashbacks to the seemingly unconnected past all come together in one episode to reveal how interconnected everything has been in shaping the present moment. The shocking twist comes at immense surprise, but, was arguably, really hinted at all along.

I know that I am not new to the Stranger Things discourse, but I can say that even without the veil of nostalgia, this is a truly incredible show. I cannot wait to join longtime fans in watching season five and see how this season outdoes the last.