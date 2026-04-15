In Honor of OR3, Here are All Her Songs Rated from My Favorite to Least Favorite

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Not to brag, but I have been a die-hard Olivia Rodrigo all the way back to when she starred in An American Girl: Grace Stirs Up Success and Bizzardvark on Disney Channel. I became a fan of her voice and music, specifically watching High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Needless to say, when she began to release albums of her own, I was always the first to listen. I remember when Driver’s License first came out. I was going through my first breakup as a young fifteen-year-old girl, and this song made me feel a little less alone. When Sour came out in full, I listened to it all Spring and Summer long. I was fortunate enough to get tickets to the GUTS tour in 2024 and sang every word to every song. With all of that being said, I am beyond excited for her third album. You seem pretty sad for a girl so in love. I cannot wait for the single, drop dead, to come out this Friday. In honor of this, I decided to rate all Olivia Rodrigo songs from my favorite to least favorite. I’m going to be totally honest: I think both of her albums are no-skip albums, but of course, I have my top-listened-to songs. I am going to stick to just her two albums for the rating, not her songs released in HSM The Musical the Series, but know that I love those too! Also, just a forewarning, this was actually one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because I genuinely know every word to every one of her songs.

Playlist of All of Her Songs From Both Albums

Vampire

Deja Vu

Pretty Isn’t Pretty

Scared of my Guitar

The Grudge

Driver’s License

All American Bitch

Favorite Crime

Traitor

Get Him Back

Making the Bed

Obsessed

Enough For You

Jealousy, Jealousy

Good for You

Lacy

Teenage Dream

Stranger

Happier

1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back

Hope ur ok

Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Love is Embarrassing

So American

Girl I’ve always been

Logical

Bad idea, right?

Brutal