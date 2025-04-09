This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

As the semester quickly comes to an end, the pressure is on as final exams and end-of-semester projects roll around the corner. With tests, presentations, oral exams, performances, and so on, the stress definitely gets real. If you are finding yourself feeling overly stressed and unsure of how to manage yourself before the end of the semester, read this article to gain a couple tips on how to survive finals week at university.

Tip one: sleep and eat well to maintain your energy levels and health.

Sleeping and eating well is essential to your success. Getting enough sleep helps improve your memory, focus, and regulates your stress and mood swings. Eating foods that are rich in nutrients steadies your energy levels and supports your overall health. Together, you will have better test performances, will be more likely to recall information, and will be able to navigate yourself through the stress of the week.

Tip two: meet with peers or professors for help.

If you are struggling in a class or on a subject, meeting with the right peers and professors will positively impact your understanding of the material. With the help, you might be able to gain different perspectives from your peers and gain motivation and guidance from your professors on key topics. With the help from your peers and professors, you will feel less stressed and anxious about your assignments and feel more confident to tackle the challenges of finals week.

Tip three: create study groups.

Creating study groups is not only fun but it’s also beneficial to you. This collaborative environment allows you to gain and share knowledge with others and encourages active learning. Study groups also offer support and reduce stress. So, by having study groups, you will be able to approach problems with assistance from others and with different angles while actively engaging with friends on the big assignments. It’s a win for everyone!

Tip four: manage your time properly.

Proper time management helps you prioritize assignments, helps you hit your deadlines, and helps you stay organized. Managing your time will also help you feel less stressed as you will be able to focus on the necessary subject without feeling too overwhelmed. This ultimately will lead you to do better on your tests as you prevent burnout.

Tip five: put your phone away and focus.

Without distractions, keeping your phone away during finals week will help you stay focused on what’s really important- your studies. With temptations to scroll through Tik Tok and Instagram, your concentration on your work is affected. By keeping your phone away, you will be better off hitting your deadlines without feeling like you have little time to complete them. You will be able to maintain your focus, improve productivity, and reduce stress during the most important week of the semester.

With the end of the semester nearing, so are your big assignments and tests. By reading this article, hopefully you have gained a tip or two that will help you get through finals week in ease.

Don’t forget that you have friends and professors who would love to help you.

Good luck!