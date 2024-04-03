This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter.

As we are nearing the end of the spring semester, we are running out of energy and our bank accounts are running out of money. Being a college student is not cheap. Whether you are paying for food delivery, rides, activities, shopping, beauty maintenance or travel plans—everything adds up! Here are some tips on how to save your money better!

Cook Your Meals

Everybody loves a good Chick-fil-A or Chipotle meal after a long school day, but let’s face it—fast food can get expensive. Try to find some new recipes or meal prep for the week. Cutting your deliveries in half will save you lots of money. Your wallet will thank you…and so will your body. The same goes for eating out. Staying home may not be an appealing option, but it can save you a lot.

Coffee

Starbucks has become an addiction for many of us. However, spending $6-8 on a drink every day is not sustainable. You can make the coffee at home! Buy premade iced coffee and just pour it on the go, or use a Keurig or Nespresso machine for a fancy touch. You can add as much garnish, syrups, drizzles, foams, and whipped creams as you want.

Monitor Your Spending

Giving yourself a shopping budget per month can help you limit your spending. You don’t want to create bad habits. Let’s say you make $100 a week. You could put away $70 and keep the rest! This way you are not entirely limiting yourself, but there is control. Knowing your wants and needs is also an important thing to keep in mind when deciding if something is worth purchasing.

Get a Part Time Job

The easiest way to keep up with your spending is working. Balancing school and work can be tricky, but it’s important to remember that school comes first, and being a part-time employee is okay. Whether you work on your school campus, online, or a nearby business, having some cash flow in every so often will be helpful.

Good luck!