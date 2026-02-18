How to Romanticize Studying for Midterms

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With spring break around the corner, this is a sign that midterms are ahead of us. One minute we are planning a spring break trip, and the next you are staring at a syllabus and making flashcards. But instead of going into a spiraling mood, what if there are ways to romanticize studying? It is very easy to slip into stress during this time of the year, so why not approach studying differently and romanticize it? Midterms don’t have to feel like chaos—they can feel like a reset, and a chance to show up for yourself. So, pull out the books, and here are a few ways to romanticize your midterms studying <3

Find a Cozy Environment

Finding a cute little study stop is the change of game to get work done. A cute café, a little library with noise-cancelling headphones, and the Pomodoro method always make me more inclined to get work done. Even going on campus to Starbucks or the Humanities Center Café, the environment makes a big difference in how well you study, and sets you up to have a very productive study sesh

Have a Good Study Playlist

Whether you make your own playlist or find one on YouTube, music always gets you in the right headspace. For me, I love listening to lo-fi music using the Pomodoro technique or Disney classical piano music, and I find it so relaxing and allows me to romanticize the moment. During the holiday season, I also love to listen to lo-fi music that is appropriate for the Christmas or Halloween season. So, pull out the headphones and listen to the music that makes you feel like the most romanticized version of yourself.

Plan Your Schedule Ahead

Studying is 100% more efficient when you have a game plan. Make a routine to help your mind focus and gain clarity. For me, I love getting a fun drink, getting a little snack, finding a cute spot, and starting to lock in. Even playing the same playlist when I study helps me prepare for my study sesh. A study routine is always important to have because it allows you to have a set schedule.

Make a Pinterest Board

If you need motivation to study, Pinterest is the ultimate source of that. Create a midterm motivation board and fill it with all kinds of study motivation. The study motivation board can range from pins such as library photos, aesthetic desk setups, and a group of friends studying. Visuals are very powerful when it comes to studying. I feel like when you see images of organettes and productive routines, it shapes your mindset. It feels intentional and like you are stepping into your own academic main character energy. So, make that Pinterest board and let it inspire the vibe you want to embody.

Get Cute School Supplies

There is something about cute school supplies that makes studying more fun. From pastel highlighters and the prettiest pens, using pretty school supplies can feel like a reset. When your materials look aesthetic and put together, studying starts to feel less like a chore and more like a ritual. If you are going to study, you may as well study aesthetics with cute supplies.

By the time spring break comes around, you want to feel relieved and proud. Romanizing midterms is about choosing to see the effort in your study habits and reminding yourself that you are capable of great things. So as you study for your exams, remember that this is a part of your academic glow up and to romanticize the little things <3