How to Fill Your Cup During the Fall Season 

It is now October, which means we have entered autumn. The season when the leaves die and we feel the crunch of them at our feet. When we start planning our Halloween costumes and drink too many pumpkin flavored drinks at Starbucks. However, I know that right now is probably a stressful time with midterms and exams that we forget to take a break and breathe. We forget to fill our cups with little things of joy to keep us pushing through the day.

I think of my cup as a delicate teacup decorated with florals and a little chipped at the rim. It doesn’t need to be overflowing with tea. Filling it is not making life perfect because life never is. It is about adding a little spoonful of joy to everyday things. So, these are five ways I fill my cup and allow myself to add more whimsy into my life during the fall season<3

Trying new fall beverages/desserts

This is my favorite time of year to literally fill my cup. I love going to my local Starbucks and picking up my favorite fall drink: an Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai. I could drink this literally every day and it would never get old. I also love trying fall desserts such as a pumpkin muffin or pumpkin pie. And I especially love the little frozen cookies with the pumpkins on them that you can pop in the oven. So, when you are out and about, treat yourself to a nice fall drink or dessert. Or grab a friend and try them together and sit outside and slow down, enjoy the fall weather. Trying new fall drinks and desserts always make me immersed in the season and gives me a grateful headspace to continue on with my day.

Watching Fall movies/tv shows

I’m in bed, and it’s late at night. A snack and a drink on my nightstand while my fav movie or show plays on my laptop. It’s a peaceful night. It’s always so relaxing watching a cozy fall show or movie in the comfort of your own bed or with friends. Here are some of my favorites for all the girlies looking for their new fall watch𝜗ৎ

~ Gilmore Girls

~ Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

~One Tree Hill

~Anne with an E

~Corpse Bride

~ Dead Poet’s Society

~When Harry Met Sally

~Hocus Pocus

I love filling my cup by getting lost in film and media and I hope it inspires you all to do the same, whether that is with friends or alone. <3

Planning Fun Fall Activities

There are so many fun fall activities to do during this time. Some of these can include going to a pumpkin patch, apple picking, going to a haunted house, or going to a farmers’ market. If you are going to go to a pumpkin patch, I’d highly recommend picking up a pack of apple cider doughnuts for the road. In my opinion, they are THE fall dessert, and taste so good when they are hot. Apple picking is always such a fun activity. While I happen to hate apples, I love going with friends and taking the cutest pics for my Instagram feed. There are so many cute flea and farmers markets to go to during this season and it’s the perfect weekend activity to do by yourself or with friends. I’d always recommend going to the farmers’ market to get fresh fruit.

Being with the people you care about feels like a soft steady song in the middle of chaos. It’s a reminder that you are loved, seen, and known. It’s a tight knot of love, care, and belonging. So go, do that fun fall activity, and spend time with the people that you love.

Wearing a cute fall outfit

There is something about wearing a cute fall outfit that helps romanticize the season. A nice, cute denim skirt and a fall sweater with a pair of doc martens. Fashion is my Kean to self-expression, and it allows me to feel fully like myself. It is not just about the outfit; it’s about the mood that the outfit creates. Wearing a cute fall outfit makes me feel like the main character, wrapped in cinnamon and pumpkin spice.

I can’t go anywhere without a cute outfit on. It makes me feel like I am. When I am put together and my makeup is perfect, hair is keen, and outfit is gorgeous, I feel like the best version of myself.

And it’s one of the best ways to fill your cup and add more whimsy to your life. So put on that cute outfit, and act like the main character in a movie

Reading fall books/book shopping

There is a quiet beauty about reading a fall, cozy read during the fall season. The world quiets down just enough to get lost in the story, going to the bookstore and picking up a new fall read. It’s peaceful and it allows you to slow down and escape reality for some time. Here are some of my favorite fall books.

~Pumpkin Spice and Everything Nice

~The Pumpkin Spice Café

~Fall I want

~ You Again

I think the beauty about bookstores and reading is that I get to decide where I want to adventure off too. The rush after buying new books, cracking the spine, and taking them home for me to start reading is a feeling that never gets old. I fill my cup by going to a place where I can get lost in thousands of other stories. Just to escape my reality for a time being.

It’s a beautiful and relaxing way to fill your cup. So grab a fall book or go to a bookstore and pick up a book and start reading!

These are five ways I try to fill my cup during the busy, fall season. So, try and incorporate these activities until your fall and have an amazing autumn season! <3