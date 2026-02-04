Harry Styles’ Comeback: About Aperture

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at LUM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The question of ‘Where is Harry Styles!?’ was finally answered, and it’s not in Rome for Pope Leo’s Election or walking the streets of London hand in hand with Zoe Kravitz.

Harry Styles’ rumored comeback was finally confirmed with his announcement of his new album ‘Kiss All The Time, Disco Occasionally’ set to release on March 6th. This will be his 4th studio album with 12 tracks. I was thrilled and so, so excited as a fan of his past 3 albums. The title, while a bit long, has already been tattooed on many and used to represent the duality of daily life.

The album art was also revealed with an abstract edge, but has already become a staple with the roundabout typography. Styles appears in a blue shirt, blue jeans, and seems to be crouched over putting on sunglasses outside with a dark sunset in the background. Finished off with a glowing disco ball to pull the image all together with a black frame around it.

‘Aperture’ was released as the lead single out of the 12 tracks. On first listen, I wasn’t too impressed by this single; it felt very different from the music I know and love from him. It was said that this song would be very 70s disco-inspired and as someone who loves that genre, I was a bit disappointed. It does have disco elements and isn’t as upbeat as I might’ve thought.The lyrics also reflect the name of the song with “Aperture lets the light in”. For those who don’t know, the word ‘Aperture’ is often used in photography to define the space through which light passes.

It was accompanied by a more experimental music video with Styles dancing and flipping while trying to run away from a man in a hotel. Showing the themes of freedom and authenticity that Styles is trying to communicate. The song stands at 5 minutes and 11 seconds long, and seems to almost be a loop with no ending. I’ve heard it countless times since its release, the subtle lyrics do strike a nerve with me in some way, and it is catchy. Yet I don’t find myself wanting to listen to it as I do with his other songs.

I’ve talked to many friends about it, and it seems that a lot of people don’t know how to feel about it, or say it’s outright bad. It has a house music style and isn’t too striking. I can understand how many people don’t enjoy it.

Styles told People magazine that ‘Aperture’ was inspired by his adventures during his time off from touring. He found himself saying no to a lot of things because he had conflicts due to his busy schedule, so during his time off, he decided to say yes to everything. He visited, partied, and explored many cities, and wanted to capture that feeling of going out and being at a club just because you can.

After reading about his perspective and inspiration for the song, I find myself resonating deeper with it. The feeling of freedom is something everyone longs for and mistakenly puts barriers up around themself. This song is meant to represent letting that go, and the lyrics “It’s best you know what you don’t” tie into his new outlook on life, that you might not know what’s coming next if you take this leap, but that is what is so exciting.

While I still don’t feel that it’s the best song ever written, and am excited for the next 11 tracks soon to be released, I have more respect for what this song is meant to symbolize for not just Styles but his fans as well.